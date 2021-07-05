Telangana High Court says no to postponement of degree, PG exams

Telangana High Court on Monday said that it cannot postpone the degree and PG exams in the state as they have already begun. A lunch motion petition was moved by the NSUI state president pertaining to the postponement of degree and PG exams in the state.

However, the court questioned the petitioner as to what the students are doing until the last minute. "As the exams have already begun, the court cannot be involved in the matter," it said, refusing to hear the lunch motion petition.

Earlier in the day, degree and PG students staged a protest in front of education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy's house demanding the government to postpone the degree, engineering and PG exams in the state as the students have not vaccinated completely.