Telangana Team Wins National Recognition at OpenAI Academy x NxtWave Buildathon 2026

New Delhi: Telangana secured a podium finish at the national finale of the OpenAI Academy x NxtWave Buildathon held during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan, New Delhi.

The project ProteinX, developed by students of BV Raju Institute of Technology, earned the 2nd Runner-Up position along with a cash prize of ₹2 lakh. The AI-powered innovation functions as a CAD copilot that enables natural-language engineering design. The winning team included Manne Lakshmi Vara Prasad (Team Lead), G. Ruthwik, and P. Vishwak, who received accolades from the jury for their practical and scalable solution. The achievement highlights Telangana’s emergence as a growing hub for applied AI innovation from Tier-2 institutions.

The buildathon, organized by OpenAI in collaboration with NxtWave, was conducted as a flagship pre-summit initiative under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s IndiaAI Mission. The competition brought together more than 70,000 young innovators across seven states, with 90 teams advancing to the national finale after regional rounds, showcasing the depth of AI talent across the country beyond metropolitan centers.

The finalists were evaluated by a distinguished jury including Raghav Gupta, Sandeep N, Buddha Chandrasekhar, and Saharsh Sharma, along with industry leaders. Evaluation criteria focused on effective use of large language models (LLMs), scalability, and system architecture to ensure deployment-ready innovations.

Guest of Honor Rama Lanka Devi noted that India’s youth are emerging as “AI nation-builders,” emphasizing the transformative potential of purpose-driven innovation.

Speaking at the finale, Rahul Attuluri, CEO and Co-Founder of NxtWave, said the initiative has created one of the country’s largest GenAI challenges for students, helping expand India’s pool of young AI talent. Bonnie Chatterjee, Global Head of AI Deployment Engineering at OpenAI, added that India is rapidly becoming a global epicenter for practical, application-focused AI development.

With a total prize pool of ₹10 lakh and continued ecosystem support for winning teams, the buildathon reinforced the summit’s broader objective of promoting inclusive, impact-driven AI innovation across India.