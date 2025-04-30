Live
- India’s commercial real estate resilient despite global trade tensions: Report
- Watch: India’s War Against Pakistan Could Start in 36 Hours, Says Pakistani Minister
- U.S. Visa Options for Engineers
- Pahalgam attack: CCS meet at PM Modi's residence ends, big decisions likely to be announced soon
- Badshah Stuns With His Solo Dance Moves In 'Galiyon Ke Ghalib'
- Top Morning Detox Drinks for a Healthier You
- FIR lodged against Sisodia, Jain in classroom construction case
- Income Tax Department notifies ITR-1, ITR-4 forms for assessment year 2025-26
- Judicial probe into Delhi teen's death over contrasting claims in police custody
- CM Naidu orders probe over Simhachalam wall collapse incident
Telangana TET 2025: Last Chance to Apply Before April 30 for Teaching Jobs
The Telangana TET application deadline ends on April 30, 2025. Apply now for Paper 1 and Paper 2 exams, which will be held online between June 15-30. The TET qualification is mandatory for DSC jobs.
As per the promise made to the unemployed, the Telangana government has focused on filling job vacancies. It has already filled positions for various groups and DSC jobs. Now, it is once again preparing to fill vacancies in several government departments.
As part of this initiative, the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) notification has been released recently. TET qualification is mandatory to qualify for the DSC exam. Thousands of candidates have already applied, but there is a big alert for those who have not yet applied. The TET application period in Telangana will end tomorrow, April 30. Apply immediately if you haven't done so.
Exam Dates:
The TET exams will be held between June 15 and 30 this year.
Application Details:
- Paper I: 38,068 applications received
- Paper II: 82,433 applications received
- Both papers: 13,510 applications received
- Total applications received: 1,34,011
Exam Mode and Details:
- The TET exam will be conducted completely online this year, meaning candidates will have to take a Computer-Based Test (CBT).
- Two papers will be held for the TET exam:
- Paper 1: For primary-level teachers (Classes 1 to 5).
- Paper 2: For upper primary-level teachers (Classes 6 to 8).
- The application fee is Rs. 750 per paper.