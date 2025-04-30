  • Menu
Telangana TET 2025: Last Chance to Apply Before April 30 for Teaching Jobs

Apply Now for UKSSSC Group C Posts; Deadline Set for April 29
x

Highlights

The Telangana TET application deadline ends on April 30, 2025. Apply now for Paper 1 and Paper 2 exams, which will be held online between June 15-30. The TET qualification is mandatory for DSC jobs.

As per the promise made to the unemployed, the Telangana government has focused on filling job vacancies. It has already filled positions for various groups and DSC jobs. Now, it is once again preparing to fill vacancies in several government departments.

As part of this initiative, the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) notification has been released recently. TET qualification is mandatory to qualify for the DSC exam. Thousands of candidates have already applied, but there is a big alert for those who have not yet applied. The TET application period in Telangana will end tomorrow, April 30. Apply immediately if you haven't done so.

Exam Dates:

The TET exams will be held between June 15 and 30 this year.

Application Details:

- Paper I: 38,068 applications received

- Paper II: 82,433 applications received

- Both papers: 13,510 applications received

- Total applications received: 1,34,011

Exam Mode and Details:

- The TET exam will be conducted completely online this year, meaning candidates will have to take a Computer-Based Test (CBT).

- Two papers will be held for the TET exam:

- Paper 1: For primary-level teachers (Classes 1 to 5).

- Paper 2: For upper primary-level teachers (Classes 6 to 8).

- The application fee is Rs. 750 per paper.

