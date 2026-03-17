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TG ICET 2026 registration date extended without late fee

  • Created On:  17 March 2026 10:48 AM IST
TG ICET 2026 registration date extended without late fee
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Hyderabad: Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, which is conducting the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET-2026) on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, has announced an extension of the last date for registration and submission of online applications.

In response to numerous requests from students, parents, and stakeholders, the deadline for applying without a late fee has been extended up to March 23, 2026. Convener Prof Aluvala Ravi urged candidates to take advantage of the extension and complete their applications at the earliest.

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TG ICET 2026Mahatma Gandhi UniversityApplication DeadlineTelangana Higher EducationRegistration ExtensionTSCHE
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