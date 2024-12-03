Live
TGBIE extends national scholarship deadline
Highlights
Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Saturday announced that the TGBIE-ME-CSSS-fresh and renewal applications for national merit scholarships-information have been extended to December 15. According to TGBIE officials, this applies to all the students who passed the Intermediate Public Examination 2024 for fresh applications.
The students who were earlier selected for the national scholarship can also renew their applications for the academic year 2024-25 by the same date. Moreover, the last date for verification of the Institute Nodal Officer (INO) is December 31. They can apply online by visiting the website (http://scholarships.gov.in).
