Tips to crack economics class XII board exam

You must have taken 2 pre-board exams by now. Evaluate your mistakes thoroughly,identify recurring mistakes and clearly mark the areas or chapters where you are weak. Start your revision with those weak sections first and simultaneously practice questions related to them.

2. While revising, do not stop solving sample papers thinking you will attempt them after completing the syllabus. Over the next two months, try to solve one sample paper every two days for each subject. For Economics in particular,carefully analyse the mistakes you make in every sample paper and maintain a separate notebook to note them down. Revise these errors regularly.

3. For sample papers, you can use Oswaal or SubhashDey's book. SubhashDey has a good number of MCQs. Don't skip any of them.

4. Go through at least the last 5 years of oﬃcial sample papers and previous year’s questions (pyqs. (linkfor pyqs-https://www.selfstudys.com/books/cbse-prev-paper/english/class-12th/economics-pyp/1408). Go through all questions, frame answers mentally, and verify them using the marking scheme. Solve all MCQs and numericals thoroughly and keep a record of your mistakes.

5. https://cbseacademic.nic.in/web_material/QuestionBank/ClassXII/EconomicsXII.pdf

- Go through these CBSE case-study questions once,some of these are also given at the end of Sandeep Garg.

6. Work backwards your whole revision plan. For example, if your first exam is on 3rd March, decide how many days you will dedicated exclusively to that and which subjects you will revise before that. Aim to solve at least four sample papers for each subject. You may change it according to your own requirements.

Macroeconomics-

1. In Macroeconomics, conceptual clarity is essential. First revise the chapter,then solve all textbook questions from Sandeep Garg or T.R. Jain without skipping any numericals. Practise numericals repeatedly and also useSubhashDey for additional practice.

2. Make a separate note of all the graphs chapter wise, with their labelling, and use them wherever applicable, even in 2 marker questions.

3. A common diﬃculty in macro is identifying items included in national income or domestic income. Maintain a separate list for such questions along with their explanations. For example, while you were solving a sample paper you came across such questions, mention it immediately in the list with itsEXPLANATION. Refer to the dedicated section in Sandeep Garg and focus on understanding the logic behind inclusion and exclusion.

4. While solving numericals, first write - ‘Given’ and then ‘To Find’, mention the formula in each step, and don't apply shortcuts while even practising.

Writing full steps reduces errors in the exam.

Indian Economy-

1. NCERT is the bible for the Indian economy. Read every line carefully, as CBSEoften picks questions directly from it. Avoid referring to multiple books and focus on understanding the flow of NCERT. The recap sections after each chapter and the glossary at the end are extremely important, as questions are often asked from there. Sometimes, questions are asked from the captions of the pictures given in the book, so just go through them once.

2. For the Indian economy, make notes from the NCERT for last minute revision.

3. Your revision flow should be, NCERT chapter → recap and questions fromNCERT→ questions from Sandeep Garg or T.R. Jain → MCQs from SubhashDey.

Maintain a separate list of important dates and data. If you are able to recall,mention data points wherever necessary, in your answers. This increases the value of the answer. (Don’t write wrong data)

4. After the first revision of the whole of the Indian economy, check the syllabus and treat it as a checklist and cross verify if you are well aware of all the syllabus points.

Syllabus points are like guiding light, special mention is given to some pointslike - IPR 1956, SSI, demonetization and GST (cover this from Sandeep Garg as this is not given in NCERT). You can do the same for macroeconomics too.

Answer Writing-

1. Time management - Give one hour for macroeconomics and 1.5 hrs for the Indian economy.

The logic behind this is that in the Indian economy you need to write more in comparison to macro and in macro we have numerical which usually doesn't take much time. It is crucial to maintain speed during the initial one hour so that you have suﬃcient time to think while framing answers for Indian eco. This Is not a strict division, you may take upto 1hr 10 mins or 15 mins for macro.

You should have at least 20 mins to revise the whole paper, please don’t skip the revision part at all in board exams.

2. For macro, make tables and graphs wherever required. Give preference to numerical over theory as there are chances of marks deduction in the theory part. In numerical, write the whole formula, try not using abbreviations.

3. Write definitions as introduction in almost every question for both Indian expand macro, and do write a one liner conclusion. Write answers in points.

4. You may start with Indian eco first but then complete the whole section and then start macro.

(The writer is Sudeshna Bhattacharya, PGT Economics, HOD Social Science, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad)