Tips to score well in Business Studie exam

The Class 12 Business Studies examination is scheduled for March 28, 2026

• Focus primarily on NCERT. Additional reference material can be used to strengthen concepts and handle complex questions. NCERT remains the base for definitions, concepts and board-oriented preparation.

• Do regular written practice. Write down key words while learning to improve retention and answer presentation. Writing helps students remember concepts better and prepares them for the exam format.

• Make short notes and use flashcards for revision. Business Studies is a theoretical subject, so mnemonic devices and abbreviations can help in remembering important concepts and processes.

• Revise the entire syllabus at least three times before the exam. Use mind maps to visualise and organise concepts clearly. Repeated revision strengthens memory and improves recall under exam pressure.

• Try to understand questions in the first reading and underline key words that define the concept accurately. This helps in writing precise and relevant answers.

• Relate concepts to real-life examples from economic, political, social and technological environments. This improves clarity and application and makes answers more meaningful.

• Complete the syllabus at least one month before the exam to allow sufficient time for revision and practice. Finishing late often creates unnecessary stress.

• Practise case studies regularly along with MCQs, assertion-reasoning and competency-based questions. These are important parts of the current exam pattern.

• Use mnemonic techniques to remember lists and key points effectively. This can be especially useful for principles, features and functions.

• During the exam, read the questions before the case study to better understand what to look for while reading the passage.

• Apply elimination methods while selecting answers to save time and improve accuracy, especially in objective sections.

• Be aware of the answer format and the level of explanation required for different mark questions. A one-mark answer should be brief, while longer questions need detailed explanation.

• Use the 15-minute reading time effectively to plan answers and choose optional questions wisely.

• Manage time carefully and avoid spending too much time on one-mark questions. Balanced time use is essential to complete the paper.

• For long answers, include diagrams or flowcharts wherever possible to improve presentation. Visual elements can make answers clearer and more organised.

• Practise questions from school tests, pre-board papers and previous years’ CBSE question papers for at least five years. This improves familiarity with patterns and question styles.

• Attempt mock tests regularly to improve speed and time management. Practice under exam-like conditions builds confidence.

• Revise under the guidance of teachers and subject experts for better clarity. Their feedback can help correct mistakes and strengthen weak areas.

• Maintain good health, get proper sleep and stay positive before the exam. A calm mind and healthy routine are just as important as preparation.

With steady revision, written practice and smart time management, students can approach the Class XII Business Studies exam with greater confidence and perform to the best of their ability.