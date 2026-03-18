Tips to score well in Business Studies Class XII Board Exam

Business Studies is a subject that enables you to better understand the world of commerce. It gives you insights into the types of Plans, Styles of leadership, Importance of element of Motivation, organizational structures, principles, Financial management, Financial markets and even into the human psyche from a mercantile perspective, says Meenu Chandhok, HOD COMMERCE, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School,Vasundhara, Ghaziabad.

For the current academic year, the Class 12 Business Studies exam is scheduled for March 28, 2026.

Preparation for the board examination requires certain specific strategies that will groom you to perform well. The following tips will help with better learning and application of the content.

TIPS TO SCORE WELL IN EXAM:

· Focus on NCERT primarily. Reference books will help to strengthen the basic concepts and help in tackling complex problems.

· DO A LOT OF WRITTEN PRACTICE. Write the Key words while understanding and then learning the content.

· MAKE SHORT NOTES AND USE FLASHCARDS FOR REVISION

Business Studies is a theoretical and conceptual subject. Make use of flashcards, easy abbreviations, mnemonic devices, etc to remember key processes /concepts.

· Revise the entire course 3 times at least before appearing for the exam.

· Revise the content drawing small mind maps as per your understanding many times.

· Try to understand the questions on the very first reading.

· Connect the content with relevant examples from the economic, political, social, and technological environment.

· While preparing for the exam, finish the entire syllabus at least a month before the test. Re-read and make mind maps to be able to visualize the concepts understood.

· Understand and underline the keywords that describe the concept most appropriately.

· Practise short case studies as you proceed with the content.Also simultaneously practice the relevant MCQ, Assertion – Reasoning Based questions and Competency Based questions.

· Use mnemonic devices to memorize the bullet points.

· During the exam, read the questions below the case study first and then the case study as it will enable you connect to the topic in question. This helps you to guide your thinking.

· Perform elimination theory while identifying the concept as it will save time and direct the student towards the perfect answer.

· Understand the format of the presentation and the extent of explanation desired in questions of varied marks.

· Make effective use of cooling/reading time (15 min) at the start of the exams for framing answers in the mind and deciding on the optional questions to be answered. Manage your time well while writing a paper.

· Do not devote more time to one marker questions. For long answer type questions, add a diagram or flowchart wherever possible or necessary to make the answer more presentable

· Before the exam, practise and revise questions from the periodic test papers, Term Papers, and Pre-Board Papers.

· Take a lot of mock tests of Business Studies for better time management.

· Also Practice papers from the past CBSE Board examination, Delhi, outside Delhi and Compartment papers for at least last 5 years.

· Revise and practice under the guidance of your respective subject experts.

· Study hard, but don't neglect your health. Get proper sleep before the exam. Stay in a positive frame of mind.