﻿Deciding which design college to join after Class 12 can be a key decision for students interested in building careers in the creative industries of fashion, interior design, communication design, product design, jewellery design etc. With the advent of a developing creative economy in India, many institutes are now offering highly specialised design courses which train students in creative skills and industry requirements.

Aspiring students to best design colleges tend to consider institutions that offer a solid academic base, state,of,the,art infrastructure and labs, tie,ups with the industry and opportunities for international exposure. India boasts a number of prestigious establishments that foster creative talents while equipping students for a future in design.Below are a list of some of the best design colleges in India for students to choose from after 12th.

Top Design Colleges in India

ARCH College of Design and Business, Jaipur

Among the top design colleges in India, ARCH College of Design and Business, Jaipur stands out for its legacy, industry-driven learning approach, and strong design culture ecosystem.

Since its inception in 2000, the institute has been delivering progressive design education for 19 years. The Institute's focus has been on experience,based learning by working on its mission of enabling students to collectively create & innovate within the global creative economy. In the last decade plus, the College has trained thousands of students through structured design programs that bring disciplines together thereby enabling interdisciplinary learning.

ARCH has over a decade since its foundation, committed itself to opening up an interface between design, business, innovation and research through its various programs in Fashion Design, Interior Design, Jewellery Design, Product Design and Communication Design among others.

Another major strength of the university is the extensive infrastructure and a studio,based learning environment. The studio campus is equipped with a variety of specialized labs and workshops including CAD, Mac Labs, 3D Prototyping Unit, Digital Fabrication Studio, Graphic Print Workshop and Photography Studios. These are available for students to explore the possibilities of different materials, build prototypes and even prepare professional portolio during the course of study.

The college also highlights the aspect of exposure to industry through live projects, workshops & national & international collaboration.Through academic MoUs the students are expected to be part of some exchange programs, workshops & to have international exposure thereby expanding the design horizon. 13 14

Located in Jaipur, a city known for its rich heritage in crafts, textiles, and jewellery, the institute provides students with access to traditional craft clusters and contemporary design practices. This blend of heritage and modern design thinking makes it one of the best design colleges in Jaipur for students interested in exploring creative careers.

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT)

The National Institute of Fashion Technology, (NIFT) is one of the Top Design Colleges in India for designing education in the field of fashion and lifestyle. NIFT was started by the Govt. of India and has campuses in various other cities of India such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad.

The NIFT provides bachelor and masters programs in the following disciplines; Fashion Design, Fashion Communication, Textile Design, Accessory Design. The NIFT has an excellent reputation for providing students with tremendous exposure to the fashion industry through its links to fashion events and internal/external internships.

The students of NIFT are employed in the prestigious fashion houses, retail brands, design studios and the big global fashion companies.

National Institute of Design (NID)

The National Institute of Design (NID) stands as one of India's leading design schools according to another prominent college. The institute has built its reputation because of its dedication to research and its commitment to developing new ideas. Its courses include communication design, textile designing, industrial design, and many more.

Its campuses are in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and other cities. It incorporates a studio system approach of learning, where students solve practical design issues. It has a long list of successful designers among its alumni, working in product design, branding, other digital designing, and other creative fields.

National Institute of Interior Designing (NIID)

NIID refers to a reputed and well-recognized professional institution in the domain of interior designing; it inculcates rather serious, data-based scientific knowledge concerning the architectural space and human beings. The institute delivers industry-focused educational programs which teach students about spatial design and architectural fundamentals and material usage and project management skills.

The students at NIID develop practical skills through three main activities which include studio work and site visits and their participation in actual design projects. The institute trains students to work in residential design and commercial design and hospitality interior design fields.

Indian Institute of Crafts & Design (IICD), Jaipur

The Indian Institute of Crafts and Design (IICD) in Jaipur, an entity started in 1990, is more an educational institution, grooming students for undergraduate programs in craft-based design. The IICD located in Rajasthan works to both modernize traditional Indian crafts and preserve their cultural heritage.

IICD has courses in craft design, hard material design and soft material design. Students are taught by craftsmen and craft clusters, so that they get a feel of the diverse Indian ethos and simultaneously develop contemporary solutions.

Due to the heavy emphasis IICD puts on craft research and heritage design, IICD is most often rated as one of the top design colleges in India for those interested in craft innovation and cultural design studies.

Conclusion

The right college choice after 12th grade can determine the professional path for students who love creativity and innovation and design thinking. Successful design careers depend on institutions that offer academic programs together with industry connections and international partnerships and hands-on studio learning.

The best design colleges in India have continued to hold on to their unique status among design colleges because of their positions on the academic front and campus facilities as well as associations with the corporate world. Students looking to undertake design education can check out ARCH College of Design and Business, NIFT, NID, NIID and IICD to start their journey in the exciting world of design. The right institute selection enables designers to transform their artistic abilities into successful employment in various creative fields which include fashion and product design and digital media.

Director Bio

Archana Surana, Founder and Director of ARCH College of Design & Business, Jaipur, is an accomplished design educator. She has been involved in design education for more than 20 years and in 2000 established the ARCH College of Design & Business.

Under her guidance the college has received a tremendous boost to establish itself as a forward, looking design institution that combines creativity, innovation and industry exposure.