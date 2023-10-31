TS SET exam conducted peacefully

Hyderabad: The second day of the Telangana State - State Eligibility Test (TS-SET) 2023 was conducted peacefully and a majority of registered candidates took the test at 22 centres across the State on Monday

According to the report released by TS-SET – 2023, Examinations Member Secretary, Professor C Murali Krishna, stated that for the first session around 78.4 per cent of students appeared for the tests conducted in seven subjects. Similarly, 78.1 per cent of students registered for the second session, which included test centres for three subjects.