Union Budget 2025-26: Expectations and insights from education and industry leaders

As the Union Budget 2025-26 approaches, leaders across education, retail, technology, and startups are voicing their expectations for policies that address critical challenges and foster growth. From skilling initiatives to digital infrastructure, the budget holds the potential to shape India's economic and social landscape, aligning industries with the nation's evolving aspirations. Here’s what key industry leaders are anticipating from this year’s budget.

Rohan Bhargava, Co-Founder of CashKaro and EarnKaro

"As we approach the Union Budget 2025-26, there is a strong need for measures that address the evolving dynamics of India’s retail sector, which witnessed a 7% surge during the recent festive season, with food and grocery leading at 14%. Retailers are eagerly looking forward to the faster implementation of the National Retail Policy, which can provide a structured framework to support growth. Additionally, initiatives such as low-interest financing and targeted tax breaks could ease operational challenges, especially for MSMEs. Promoting technology adoption in retail is equally crucial to help traditional players compete effectively with the growing quick commerce segment. A budget with these measures can unlock significant potential, driving sustained growth and innovation in the retail ecosystem."

Swati Bhargava, Co-Founder of CashKaro and EarnKaro

"As the e-commerce sector continues to shape India's digital economy, the Union Budget 2025-26 presents an opportunity to address key areas that can drive its next phase of growth. Clearer regulations around inventory norms, marketplace roles, and consumer protection are essential for creating a stable and predictable business environment. Additionally, expanding digital infrastructure, particularly in rural areas, can unlock untapped markets and boost rural economies by bringing more consumers and businesses online. Promoting digital payments is equally critical, as it enhances financial inclusion, streamlines transactions, and fosters transparency across the ecosystem. We expect that budget 2025 prioritizes these aspects which can strengthen the e-commerce industry's foundation and accelerate its contribution to India’s economic progress."Neeti Sharma, CEO, TeamLease Digital“The retail sector is looking to the government for targeted reforms that can drive consumption and economic resilience. Key measures such as low-interest financing, tax relief, and an accelerated rollout of the National Retail Policy are expected to address structural gaps and enhance ease of doing business. These changes will foster growth and formalisation within the sector, while boosting consumer sentiment. Additionally, extending MSME benefits to retail and wholesale traders, alongside recognizing the F&B retail sector as an essential service, will be pivotal in supporting broader economic objectives and strengthening sectoral growth."

Varun Tangri, Founder & CEO, QueueBusterThe Indian retail sector demonstrated robust growth in 2024, surging by 7% during the festive season, driven primarily by a 14% uptick in the food & grocery segment, according to the Retailers Association of India (RAI). With this momentum, industry stakeholders are calling on the government to use the Union Budget FY25-26 as a pivotal tool to address longstanding structural challenges, boost consumer spending, and enhance the ease of doing business.Key expectations from the 2025 Budget include:

· Faster Implementation of National Retail Policy: Retailers are eagerly anticipating swift action on the policy to streamline operations and offer a uniform framework for businesses across India.

· Low-interest Financing & Tax Breaks: Ensuring access to affordable financing and tax incentives will enable retailers to invest in technology and expand operations efficiently.

· Digital Transformation in Retail: With the increasing convergence of retail and technology, the budget should emphasize incentives for adopting innovative retail technologies, such as QueueBuster-style solutions, which enhance customer experiences and improve operational efficiency.

By addressing these issues, the government can unlock the full potential of India's retail and technology sectors, ensuring sustained growth and competitiveness in the global market.

Neeti Sharma, CEO, TeamLease Digital

"The IT sector has high pre-budget expectations centered on policies that drive innovation, growth, and job creation. Industry leaders anticipate incentives for adopting emerging technologies like AI, quantum computing, and blockchain, alongside tax relief for R&D investments. Strengthened support for skilling programs, particularly in AI and cybersecurity, is crucial to bridging talent gaps. Expanding digital infrastructure, promoting startups, and incentivizing global delivery models could position India as a tech innovation hub. The sector also seeks clarity on data privacy regulations and tax structures, ensuring ease of business and competitiveness. A tech-forward budget could catalyze the sector's role in economic growth."

"As we look to the Union Budget 2025-26, the IT industry anticipates measures to further strengthen India's digital infrastructure, particularly through tax concessions for the data centre sector. Given the critical role data centres play in enabling digital services and advancing the 'Digital India' vision, such incentives will not only attract foreign investments but also generate employment and fuel a new growth trajectory for the sector. These reforms will position India as a global leader in digital infrastructure, driving innovation and economic progress."

Rohan Bhargava, Co-Founder of CashKaro and EarnKaro

"As we approach Budget 2025, it is important for the government to focus on increasing investment in research and development for emerging technologies such as AI, 5G, and semiconductors. This will not only foster innovation but also attract top talent to India. Additionally, skilling initiatives focused on digital technologies will act as an important bridge to prepare our workforce for the future of work and address the rising demand for skilled professionals. A strong data protection framework will further play a vital role in building consumer trust and enabling responsible data usage, laying the foundation for sustainable growth and innovation in the digital economy."

Swati Bhargava, Co-Founder of CashKaro and EarnKaro

"As we approach Budget 2025, We are anticipating that the government will continue its support for the startup ecosystem through measures like extending tax benefits, including the carry-forward of losses and tax exemptions. This will not only boost innovation but also create employment opportunities. Targeted support for deep-tech sectors such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and renewable energy will be crucial in positioning India as a global innovation hub."

Sreenivas Tirdhala, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer, isprout“In this post-pandemic era, we have seen significant growth in the co-working space due to organizations opting for working spaces that are economical, flexible and well advanced in terms of infrastructure. The segment supports entrepreneurs, SME’s, MSME’s and other organizations across cities where people are looking for cost effective yet employee friendly spaces.As we look forward to the budget 2025, we expect the government to reduce the tax such as the TDS rate, stamp duty, and registration fees for the lease deed so that the industry can grow and expand. With favorable tax policies, organizations will be able to contribute substantially towards the growth of the industry and nation.”

Rajesh Gupta, Founder & Director, Recyclekaro

"As India moves towards a more sustainable future, the Union Budget 2025 is a key moment to boost the country's renewable energy and electric mobility sectors. We hope to see strong policy support and tax incentives that encourage innovation in clean energy solutions like solar, wind, and energy storage, while also prioritizing the growth of domestic manufacturing for green technologies. Simplifying regulations, alongside increased funding for renewable energy R&D and grid integration, can help India maintain its position as a global leader in sustainable energy.

Additionally, as the EV market rapidly grows, the budget must address critical needs in the EV battery and recycling sectors. Policies that promote the development of advanced battery manufacturing, establish robust recycling networks, and support circular economy initiatives are crucial for a self-sufficient and sustainable electric vehicle ecosystem. Strengthening research and encouraging collaboration between public and private sectors in the battery supply chain will not only reduce our reliance on imports but also pave the way for India to become a global leader in clean innovation".

Rohit Gajbhiye, Founder and MD of LEO1

As Budget 2025 approaches, the Edu-Fintech industry stands optimistic about progressive measures to enhance financial accessibility and innovation in education. Addressing affordability through interest-free or subsidized schemes, digital financial solutions, and tax incentives for education-related expenses can empower students and institutions alike. Policies encouraging partnerships between fintech players and educational institutions will accelerate the adoption of technology-driven financial systems, bridging funding gaps and improving cash flow management.