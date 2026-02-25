University of Hyderabad Invites Applications for Ph.D. Programs

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad has issued an extension notification inviting applications from eligible and aspiring candidates for admission to 13 Ph.D. programmes for the January 2026 session. The notification aims to fill backlog vacancies across various disciplines.

Candidates who have qualified in UGC-NET or CSIR-UGC-NET are eligible to apply online through the university’s official website. The University of Hyderabad is recognised under Category-II of the UGC Regulations and holds an NAAC A+ accreditation with a CGPA of 3.28 out of 4.00.

Shortlisted candidates will be notified through updates on the university’s website.

Applicants seeking detailed information on available programmes, eligibility criteria, fee structure, and reservation policy may refer to the Prospectus 2025–26 available at http://acad.uohyd.ac.in or https://uohyd.ac.in/.

Application Guidelines

Candidates must submit their applications online through http://acad.uohyd.ac.in/.

Applicants are required to upload their CSIR-NET/UGC-NET rank certificates clearly indicating whether they are shortlisted under Category 1, 2, or 3.

The university has stated that failure to upload the appropriate rank certificate will result in disqualification of the application.