University of Hyderabad & MNJ Institute of Oncology Partner to Advance Cancer Research

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) and the MNJ Institute of Oncology & Regional Cancer Centre, Hyderabad, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on cutting-edge research and development in precision oncology, aiming to enhance cancer diagnosis and treatment through personalized approaches.

The MoU was signed on February 16, 2026, by Devesh Nigam, Registrar of UoH, and G. Joseph Benjamin, Director of the MNJ Institute of Oncology & Regional Cancer Centre, in the presence of B. J. Rao, Vice-Chancellor of UoH; S. L. Sabat, Director of R&D; Bramanandam Manavathi, Project Director (ANRF-PAIR); M. Ghanashyam Krishna, Director, Institution of Eminence; Anand Kondapi, Dean, School of Life Sciences; and Raghunatha Rao.

The partnership will leverage the complementary strengths of the two institutions, combining UoH’s expertise in advanced research and technology with MNJ’s clinical insights, patient data, and specialized research facilities. The collaboration is expected to focus on personalized medicine, the development of innovative diagnostic and therapeutic technologies, and improved treatment outcomes for cancer patients.

The MoU enables joint research projects, knowledge-sharing initiatives, and capacity-building programs, while also opening avenues for intellectual property generation and commercialization of research outputs. Vice-Chancellor Prof. B. J. Rao described the collaboration as a major step toward translating laboratory research into practical healthcare solutions that can benefit patients in India and globally.

Director Dr. G. Joseph Benjamin noted that the partnership would foster the development of innovative treatment strategies and strengthen multidisciplinary cancer research efforts.

The agreement will remain in force for five years and may be extended or terminated by mutual consent. The collaboration is expected to produce significant advancements in cancer research and precision oncology, contributing to improved healthcare outcomes across the country.