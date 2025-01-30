University of Surrey unveils plans for International Branch Campus (IBC) in GIFT City

Bengaluru: The University of Surrey is set to open a world-class International Branch Campus in GIFT City, Gujarat, India, delivered in collaboration with experienced transnational education group GUS Global Services (GGS). Professor GQ Max Lu, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Surrey, and Dr Sharad Mehra, Regional CEO – Asia and Australia, Global University Systems (GUS) Asia Pacific, announced the collaborative project on the side lines of the QS India Summit 2025 in Goa today.

The project, which is at an advanced stage of pre-delivery, is contingent on regulatory approval from Gujarat’s International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) under the International Branch Campus Regulations, in place to position GIFT City as an Indian hub for international higher education providers. Professor Lu and representatives from GGS will be meeting with IFSCA in GIFT City on Friday 31 January to progress discussions.

Delivery of the new India campus will be a partnership combining the University of Surrey’s teaching and research excellence in business, international finance, computer science, cyber-security and other areas aligned with the strategic vision of GIFT City with GGS India’s proven capabilities as a strategic partner for higher education providers. All teaching and academic assurance will be delivered and led by University of Surrey staff. Ancillary services, such as strategic advice on India entry, student enrolment, campus establishment and operations management, will be provided by GGS, ensuring a seamless setup and operational excellence.

The University of Surrey and GGS are working closely with officials from the British High Commission and the British Council in India. The project will help cement ties between the two countries and is closely aligned with Government of India priorities to expand education and become a global knowledge superpower. The UK Government has expressed its appetite for collaboration across a range of scientific priorities and opportunities to drive greater growth for both countries.