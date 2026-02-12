UoH signs MoU with Kerala State Higher education council to strengthen Academic and Research Collaboration

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC), through its Centre of Excellence - the Kerala Network for Research Support in Higher Education (KNRSHE). The aim of the MoU is to enable and enhance academic and research collaborations between the University of Hyderabad and higher education institutions under the umbrella of KSHEC. The formal signing ceremony took place at Thiruvananthapuram in the office of Dr. R. Bindu, Honourable Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice, Government of Kerala. The University of Hyderabad was represented by Prof. M. Ghanashyam Krishna, Director, Institution of Eminence, and Prof. Samrat L. Sabat, Director, R&D Cell. while KSHEC was represented by Prof. Rajan Gurukkal (Vice Chairman, KSHEC), Dr. Rajan Varughese (Member Secretary, KSHEC), Smt. Beena Rani (Registrar, KSHEC), and Dr. Sudheendran (Research Officer, KSHEC).

This is a unique MoU between higher education institutions across two different states which establishes a focused platform for collaboration, specifically aiming to enhance access to high-end research facilities, support the professional development of faculty and researchers, and provide internships for UG/PG students. The partnership will facilitate joint academic and research projects and foster sustained institutional ties between the University of Hyderabad and state universities in Kerala. This collaboration is expected to help in KSHEC’s mission to modernize the research landscape in Kerala through structured cooperation and the sharing of advanced research infrastructure. Minister Dr. R. Bindu emphasized that such partnerships are essential for enhancing academic standards across the state, ensuring that researchers have the necessary tools and networks to conduct globally competitive research. She appreciated the initiative of University of Hyderabad for partnering with KSHEC in these efforts.

Following the signing, an interactive meeting was held at the KSHEC involving experts from the University of Hyderabad, coordinators of KSHEC Centres of Excellence operational in various universities, project team members, and researchers already associated with UoH through the ANRF–PAIR project.