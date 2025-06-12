  • Menu
UPSC Announces Civil Services and Indian Forest Service Prelims 2025 Results

The UPSC released the results for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) and Indian Forest Service (IFS) preliminary exams 2025 on June 11. Qualified candidates can check results online and update details between June 16-25, 2025. Marks, cut-offs, and answer keys will be available after the final results in 2026.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) preliminary exam 2025 on June 11. Candidates who took the UPSC CSE prelims 2025 can now check their results on the official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in.

Along with the CSE prelims results, the UPSC has also released the preliminary exam results for the Indian Forest Service (IFS). Candidates who qualify can update their details on the Commission’s website from June 16 to June 25, 2025.

During this period, candidates must pay a fee of Rs 200, except for female, PwBD, SC, and ST category candidates who are exempted. They can also submit information about scribes, request assistive devices, apply for large-font question papers, and correct any name discrepancies through gazette notification.

The UPSC will upload the marks, cut-off scores, and answer keys for the CSE prelims 2025 only after the entire examination process, including the final results for both the Civil Services and Indian Forest Service exams, is completed in 2026.

