Vibrance 2025: Global festival of art, culture, and wellness to light up Mysuru this weekend

Bengaluru : Mysuru, Karnataka’s yoga capital, is all set to host Vibrance 2025 — a spectacular global festival of art, culture, and wellness organised by Vedic Wellness University (VWU), Florida. The two-day cultural celebration will unfold at the Vijnana Bhavan Auditorium, Mysore University, on July 12–13, promising an immersive experience that brings the world to India’s spiritual heartland.

After successful editions in Texas, New Jersey, and the Bay Area, Vibrance is debuting in India to highlight Karnataka’s rich classical heritage while blending timeless Vedic wisdom with contemporary wellness practices.

Adding royal splendour, the festival will be graced by Shri Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of the Mysore royal family, underscoring the event’s deep cultural significance.

“Vibrance 2025 is more than a festival — it’s a global movement that fuses ancient tradition with modern well-being,” said Shri Krishnamoorthy G, President and Founder of VWU. “We envision Mysuru as a vibrant hub where Vedic knowledge, global arts, and holistic wellness come together to inspire unity and harmony.”

The festival will honour legendary artists and wellness icons, including Smt Radha Sridhar, Dr Nithyasree Mahadevan, Nirupama and Rajendra, Dr Yella Venkateshwara, Shri VV Subrahmanyam, Prof. MR KrishnaMurthy, Mysore Nagraj, Mysore Manjunath, and Dr V Duraisami.

Key highlights include an International Talent Showcase featuring classical dance and music from across continents, a Convocation Ceremony for VWU’s Masters and Doctoral graduates, traditional art exhibitions, and a spectacular Grand Finale Concert by the celebrated Mysore Brothers, followed by curated performances from rising global student artists selected through international auditions.

Vibrance 2025 aims to position Mysuru as a true crossroads of spiritual exploration, intercultural dialogue, and artistic brilliance — reaffirming its identity as one of India’s greatest guardians of classical culture.

✨ When: July 12–13

✨ Where: Vijnana Bhavan Auditorium, Mysore University

✨ Who: Global artists, scholars, and wellness leaders under one roof

This weekend, Mysuru will once again shine as a beacon of India’s timeless traditions and global unity — don’t miss it!