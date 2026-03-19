Virtual Career Fair to Connect UK-Educated Indian Students with Employers

A virtual career fair aimed at linking UK-educated Indian students and alumni with job opportunities in India is set to take place later this year. Organised by Student Circus, the event, titled Talent Connect—UK–India 2026, will focus on full-time roles and internships across multiple sectors. Registrations for participants opened on March 17 and will continue until April 21, 2026.

The fair is expected to attract over 3,000 participants from more than 30 universities in the United Kingdom. Attendees will include current students, recent graduates, and early-career professionals seeking employment pathways in India. Opportunities are expected to span industries such as financial services, consulting, engineering, business management, creative fields, and supply chain operations.

Several companies from diverse sectors are expected to participate, including IIFL Capital, Sutherland, Zoff Spices, Kalki Fashion, Inc.5 Shoes, Nua, and BTG Advaya. The event reflects a broader trend of increasing interest among internationally educated Indian students in exploring career options within the country.

The fair is being supported by the University of Birmingham and the University of Glasgow. Students from institutions such as Imperial College London, the University of Bristol, Warwick Business School, the University of Leeds, the London School of Economics and Political Science, and the University of Exeter are among those expected to take part.

According to organisers and university representatives, the initiative comes at a time when global hiring conditions are evolving, with tighter recruitment timelines and increasing competition for entry-level roles. At the same time, growth in sectors such as technology, finance, and consulting in India is creating new opportunities for graduates with international education and experience.