We must increase the wealth, knowledge, and happiness of our people: Venkaiah Naidu

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH), in collaboration with UNNAT BHARAT ABHIYAN and the Ministry of Education (Government of India), organized two-days National Workshop on "Skill India for Viksit Bharat: Empowering Rural Youth for Future Opportunities" on 8th and 9th January of 2025. The workshop, sponsored by IoE-UoH, aims to empower rural youth with essential skills for life, livelihood, and growth.

On day two of the workshop, Technical Session Six was led by Dr. R Ramesh Rengasamy, Associate Professor and CRL Coordinator, UBA-SEG, NIRDPR, Hyderabad. He delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the critical role of innovation in addressing the complex challenges faced by urban areas in India. His presentation covered innovation, creativity, and ideation, highlighting the importance of technical innovation, its relation with skill development, and various business models.

This was followed by a special talk titled " Viksit Bharat @2047, the voice of Youth" by Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, Former Vice President of India. Prof. B J Rao, Vice Chancellor, University of Hyderabad, chaired the session. The talk was part of the workshop's efforts to promote skill development and empowerment of rural youth.

Speaking during the session, Prof. PK Singh, Project Director, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, NCI, New Delhi, emphasised the origins, vision, and mission of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan. He highlighted the initiative's focus on rural development, community development, grassroots development, and skill enhancement in rural areas.

Prof. B J Rao, Vice Chancellor, UoH, welcomed Venkaiah Naidu and emphasized the importance of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan in reaching out to rural India with knowledge and resources.

Speaking at the workshop M Venkaiah Naidu stated that "India's development should benefit all 143 crore citizens, particularly the weaker sections,". He emphasised that "we must increase the wealth, knowledge, and happiness of our people. India is our motherland, and to serve it, we must have passion, not expectation "

Shri Naidu also stressed the importance of innovation being affordable and accessible. "Migration is increasing from rural to urban areas. We need to find innovative solutions to address this challenge," he said. Highlighting India's rich cultural heritage, Naidu quoted the ancient Sanskrit phrase "Vasudeva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family). "We must work together to uplift the weaker sections and ensure that the benefits of development reach everyone," he said. "Reform, perform, and transform – this is the mantra given by the Prime Minister," Naidu added. "We must transform the lives of our people, ensure justice is delivered without delay, and make sure the benefits of government initiatives reach the public without diversion."

The special talk session concluded with words of thanks by Dr. Ravula Krishnaiah, Coordinator of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, University of Hyderabad. He expressed his sincere gratitude towards M. Venkaiah Naidu for his presence at the workshop and the insightful talk inspiring the participants. He stated that the youth play an important role in Nation building and Unnat Bharat Abhiyan plays a key role in that regard.