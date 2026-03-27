What After Intermediate? Expert Guidance at hmtv & Hans India Education Awards 2026

If a student finishes Intermediate, they might feel a bit lost about what to do next. The choices they make now can shape their future. To help them, HMTV and Hans India are organising the Education Awards 2026. They're bringing schools and experts together to give them support. The event is all about showing students the career options after Intermediate. They'll get advice on prepping for exams like the JEE and dive into different topics. The speakers will guide them on what they can do and how to do it. They will talk about things like Artificial Intelligence and data science, which are most important in today's job scene. But it's not about the school stuff. The event also highlights entrepreneurship and leadership. The speakers want to encourage students to consider careers that aren't the Regular paths. They will share tips on adapting to changes and making smart choices in our changing world. A big part of the talk will focus on ethics and responsibility. Speakers will give advice on staying focused and keeping a good balance between work and personal life, while avoiding media distractions. The Hans India Education Awards 2026 aim to support students at this important time. By connecting them with experienced, knowledgeable people, this event hopes to inspire confidence and success. This platform can really make a difference in students' lives, helping them move towards their dreams.