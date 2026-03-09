Why Preventive Healthcare Initiatives are Essential for Women Today

Women often juggle multiple responsibilities, balancing careers, families, and caregiving roles. In the process, their own health frequently takes a back seat. Many women delay routine health check-ups, ignore early symptoms, or seek medical help only when discomfort becomes severe. Unfortunately, such delays can result in late diagnosis of several serious illnesses. Over the past decade, conversations around women’s health have grown stronger, with increasing awareness about conditions that disproportionately affect women. Yet awareness alone is not enough. The real transformation lies in embracing preventive healthcare as a proactive approach that prioritizes early detection, timely screenings, and lifestyle interventions to prevent diseases before they become life-threatening.

Among the most significant health concerns affecting women are breast cancer, cervical cancer, ovarian cancer, and uterine cancer. Breast cancer continues to be one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers among women worldwide. Cervical cancer, although largely preventable through regular screening and HPV vaccination, remains a major concern when routine Pap smear tests are neglected. Ovarian and uterine cancers, while less common, can be particularly challenging because early symptoms are often subtle and easily overlooked.

Preventive healthcare plays a critical role in detecting these cancers at an early stage. Screenings such as mammograms, Pap smears, HPV testing, and pelvic examinations help doctors identify abnormalities before they progress. Early diagnosis not only improves survival rates but also allows for more effective and less aggressive treatment options.

Advances in medical science have significantly improved the treatment landscape for women’s cancers. Depending on the stage and type of cancer, treatment may involve minimally invasive surgery, targeted therapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, hormonal therapy, or a combination of these approaches. Modern oncology also focuses on personalized treatment plans, ensuring that patients receive therapies tailored to their specific condition while maintaining quality of life.

Women’s health is increasingly becoming a global priority, with healthcare institutions and oncology experts emphasizing the importance of early detection, equitable access to care, and comprehensive treatment pathways. Across the world, efforts are being made to strengthen screening programs, improve cancer care infrastructure, and empower women to take charge of their health. American Oncology Institute (AOI) is actively working towards advancing women’s wellbeing through patient-centric oncology care, awareness initiatives, and access to advanced treatment technologies. By focusing on early diagnosis, multidisciplinary cancer management, and compassionate care, AOI continues to contribute to improving outcomes and quality of life for women facing cancer and other serious health conditions especially in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

Recognizing the importance of prioritizing women’s health, American Oncology Institute has introduced NYLA, a dedicated initiative focused on women’s preventive healthcare and wellness. Built around the philosophy “Let This Be About Her,” the NYLA program encourages women to take charge of their health through comprehensive screenings, expert consultations, and personalized care designed for different stages of life.

“Women are often the pillars of families and communities, yet their health is frequently overlooked until a health concern arises, “Preventive healthcare empowers women to prioritize their wellbeing through initiatives like the NYLA program, we hope to encourage women to take charge of their health—because truly, let this be about her.” NYLA, derived from Sanskrit, symbolizes strength, resilience, and the spirit of wellbeing, reflecting the program’s vision of empowering women to prioritize their health and lead healthier lives. Moving beyond awareness means creating a culture where preventive healthcare becomes a priority. When women invest in their health today, they not only safeguard their own future but also strengthen the wellbeing of families and communities.

(The author is Dileep Mangsuli, Chairman of Cancer Treatment Services International (CTSI))