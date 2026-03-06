Women’s Share in Emerging Tech Hiring Reaches 31%, Survey Shows Growth Across Roles and Cities

Women’s representation in job postings across India increased by 19% year-on-year, according to the Women in the Indian Workforce 2026 hiring trends report. The analysis, based on job-posting data from February 2025 to February 2026, highlights expanding opportunities for women across experience levels, emerging technology sectors, and cities beyond major metropolitan hubs.

The report indicates a gradual shift in hiring patterns, with women gaining greater representation not only in entry-level positions but also in mid- and senior-level roles. Data shows that job postings requiring 7–10 years of experience increased from 11% in 2025 to 14% in 2026, while positions requiring 11–15 years of experience rose from 2% to 4%. Roles requiring more than 15 years of experience also grew from 1% to 3%. In contrast, the share of entry-level positions declined slightly, suggesting that more opportunities are opening up at higher experience levels.

Geographically, employment opportunities are also spreading beyond large metropolitan areas. According to the report, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities accounted for 44% of job postings featuring women’s representation in 2026, up from 41% in 2025. Tier-1 cities continued to hold the majority share but declined slightly from 59% to 56%. Cities such as Jaipur, Coimbatore, Indore, and Kochi were among the fastest-growing locations for women-focused job postings.

Among major urban centres, Delhi/NCR remained the largest hub, accounting for 21% of postings in 2026, compared with 22% in 2025. Bengaluru’s share increased to 16%, while Pune and Hyderabad also recorded moderate gains. Mumbai’s share declined slightly during the same period.

The report also highlights changes in the sectors where women are increasingly being represented. Participation rose in several technology and business functions. For example, women’s representation in IT roles increased from 32% to 34%, while Data and Analytics roles saw a sharper rise from 7% to 10%. Similar growth was observed in Sales and Business Development (15% to 16%) and Marketing and Communications (14% to 16%). Meanwhile, areas where women have traditionally been concentrated showed small declines, with Customer Service/BPO dropping from 12% to 10% and Human Resources from 21% to 20%.

Salary trends also reflected gradual diversification. Although most job postings remain in the ₹0–10 lakh per annum (LPA) range, its share declined from 79% in 2025 to 74% in 2026. Opportunities in the ₹11–25 LPA bracket increased from 11% to 16%, while roles offering ₹25 LPA and above rose from 8% to 10%. The report also notes that startups account for a relatively higher share of mid- and upper-salary roles compared to the overall market.

Workplace arrangements are also evolving. After a significant push toward return-to-office policies in 2025, the pace slowed in 2026. Growth in work-from-office roles moderated to 18%, while hybrid roles increased by 9% and remote opportunities by 6%.

The survey also observed increasing participation of women in emerging technology roles, where representation rose from 26% in 2025 to 31% in 2026, indicating a gradual narrowing of the demand–supply gap in the technology workforce.