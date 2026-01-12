Youth, Innovation, and Nation-Building Take Centre Stage on National Youth Day

On National Youth Day, education and industry leaders reflect on the aspirations of India’s youth, highlighting the need for skills, innovation, and inclusive opportunities to transform youthful energy into national progress.





Dr. B. K. Chakravarthy, Dean, School of Design Innovation, Mahindra University

“On National Youth Day, inspired by Swami Vivekananda, India celebrates a generation filled with energy, ambition, and a deep desire to contribute to the nation’s future. Young people today are more aware, aspirational, and willing than ever to shape a stronger, more inclusive India. Their dreams extend beyond personal success to meaningful work, social impact, and active participation in nation-building. Yet, alongside this optimism, many youth navigate a landscape where opportunities do not always keep pace with aspirations. Employment pathways can feel uncertain or misaligned, and academic effort does not always translate into fulfilling work. This gap often creates anxiety instead of confidence.

While education continues to expand, classrooms still have the opportunity to evolve further, moving beyond exam-oriented learning toward problem-solving, collaboration, and exposure to emerging technology-driven sectors such as digital public infrastructure and innovation. Skilling initiatives exist, but stronger alignment with real industry needs can make them more effective. Many young Indians aspire to engage in civic action, social change, and public life. However, access, mentorship, and trust in institutions remain limited. To fully realise the youth dividend, reforms in education, industry engagement, and participatory governance are essential. Only then can youthful energy truly power Viksit Bharat 2047.





Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India

“The younger generation today demonstrates an instinctive command of technology and a remarkable ability to adapt to rapid change. Their quick learning curve and enthusiastic adoption of automation, artificial intelligence, no-code/low-code platforms, and related technologies further empower them to innovate faster and translate ideas into solutions with unprecedented agility. This fluency positions them not merely as users of digital tools, but as architects of innovation capable of addressing complex societal and economic challenges.

As leaders, our responsibility extends beyond encouragement to actively enabling this potential by building platforms, skills, and opportunities that translate talent into impact. At Esri India, we have consistently invested in nurturing young minds through initiatives such as the Master Mentors Geo-Enabling Indian Scholars program, GIS Master’s Scholarships, and the Young Scholar initiative, with a focus on developing strong geospatial and analytical capabilities. A significant part of our workforce reflects this youthful energy, reinforcing our belief that empowering the next generation is central to strengthening India’s digital and geospatial ecosystem. On National Youth Day, I extend my congratulations to the youth of the nation and celebrate their role as the true drivers of India’s future growth and innovation.”