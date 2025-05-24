Politics over patriotism: Congress campaign against India’s heroes

In a dangerous descent into political opportunism, the Congress and its allies in the INDIA bloc have crossed a red line—mocking India’s military triumph in Operation Sindoor and parroting enemy propaganda. This isn’t dissent; it’s disinformation warfare waged from within. As soldiers risk lives to dismantle terror, the opposition dismantles truth, morale, and unity. Their refusal to acknowledge India’s strategic victories is not just shameful—it’s treacherous. When lies become the only currency left, even national security becomes fair game. This piece exposes the toxic ecosystem where leadership is absent, fakery is rampant, and the only war the opposition wants to win is against India’s own pride. The time has come to call their bluff—loud and clear

There was once a time when war was above politics, when the firing of bullets for national security wasn’t met with slander from within. That era is gone. Today, the Congress and its INDIA bloc allies have crossed a dangerous line—repeating Pakistan’s talking points in their desperate bid for political relevance.

Operation Sindoor was a precise, bold strike that dismantled terror camps and propaganda hubs across the border. It should have been a moment of national pride. Instead, the Congress chose to spin lies, malign the armed forces, and slander the government—not in dissent, but in disinformation.

Congress’s colonial cringe

As the operation was still underway, Congress’s propaganda machine roared into life. Instead of standing with the soldiers, they chose mockery over respect, and sabotage over solidarity. Jairam Ramesh dismissed PM Modi’s address as “hollow film dialogues” and bizarrely invoked Donald Trump’s outdated claims about US involvement. This, despite categorical denials from the Prime Minister, the External Affairs Minister, and the DGMO, all of whom affirmed that Operation Sindoor was entirely an Indian effort. Even Trump retracted his claims. But Congress? Stuck in a colonial mindset, it trusts foreign powers over its own institutions. It’s pathetic—and dangerous.

Courts, corrigenda and hypocrisy

While India celebrated, Congress was busy chasing shadows. A digital platform mistakenly labelled a Turkish building as a Congress office. The platform issued a full correction, but the party still dragged the matter to court. Their overzealousness earned them a reprimand from the Karnataka High Court.

Worse, they refused to respond to a voice recording from a Turkish official explicitly referring to a Congress office. No denial. No explanation. Just convenient silence.

Meanwhile, brave Indian soldiers were risking their lives. Yet Congress persisted in peddling third-rate conspiracies, recycling Pakistani propaganda with impunity. This isn’t politics. It’s betrayal.

Peddling lies easier than leadership

Why won’t the Opposition stop? Because lies are easier than leadership. Because it’s simpler to insult than to inspire. Because they can’t stomach the fact that under Modi, India has transitioned from making paper statements to precision strikes.

Even supposedly seasoned leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge joined the circus. He called Operation Sindoor a “chhutput yudh” (trivial war). You can hate Modi—that’s your democratic right. But mocking the armed forces who executed a complex, deep-strike mission? That’s despicable.

Congress today is blind like Dhritarashtra but lacks even a Vidura to offer reason. Pakistan’s own DGMO acknowledged the Indian assault and called India pleading for a ceasefire. Yet Kharge had the audacity to claim Modi had surrendered to Trump. This isn’t mere ignorance. It is treason disguised as opinion.

From ignorance to insult

Kharge went further, ridiculing the PM’s 72 foreign visits, as if diplomatic reach undermines military action. Does India need Twitter endorsements from foreign governments to validate its sovereignty? What warped logic is this?

Rahul and Sonia Gandhi remained silent, as always—complicit in their silence. Their silence speaks louder than words.

Even as families in Pahalgam mourned their loved ones, Congress showed no empathy. No solidarity. Just scorn and sabotage.

Khera and Mehbooba: Sympathies laid bare

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera took the discourse into the gutter, branding Foreign Minister S Jaishankar a “Pak informer” and calling him “Sindoor ka Saudagar.” He implied Delhi was the enemy—not the terrorists across the LoC. This is not critique. It’s delusion laced with venom.

Mehbooba Mufti, forever sympathetic to Pakistan, called Operation Sindoor “Zero over Zero” and mocked it with lines fit for street theatre. She knows who she’s defending—and it isn’t the Republic of India.

That even Pakistan acknowledged the damage, while Indian leaders spewed doubt, tells you who is on which side of the border—philosophically, if not physically.

Distorting legacy to justify cowardice

When cornered, Congress retreats into history: “Indira Gandhi broke Pakistan in 1971.” Yes, she did—by listening to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

When she pushed for war amid logistical chaos, Sam warned her: “If you insist, I will resign. If I go now for war, we’ll lose.” Indira listened. He waited, planned, and won. That’s called strategy—not stunt.

Contrast that with today’s Congress: ignorant of defence, arrogant in rhetoric, and reckless in action.

There’s a tale of a post-retirement Manekshaw sitting next to a minister who whispered, “What is a howitzer?” At least the minister was ashamed of his ignorance. Today’s crop has no such restraint.

Treason wrapped in tricolour

This isn’t political naivety. It’s calculated sabotage. Congress and its cohorts are spreading malicious propaganda, undermining the armed forces, and eroding national morale under the guise of free speech. Yes, dissent is a right. But rights come with responsibilities.

Without the sacrifices of the armed forces, these politicians wouldn’t be able to hold a press conference or even step out of their house. And yet, they use every media byte to mock those in uniform. This is not opposition. This is digital sedition.

Time to call the bluff

Let’s be clear: Congress and the INDIA bloc aren’t questioning the government. They are aiding the enemy’s narrative. Every hashtag, every jibe, every courtroom drama is calibrated chaos—designed to distract, divide, and derail.

Operation Sindoor was not a “chhutput yudh.” It was a decisive strike that dismantled terror logistics, sent shockwaves through enemy ranks, and demonstrated India’s new military doctrine—no tolerance, no ambiguity.

Yet the Congress mocks. Because that’s easier than admitting Modi’s India did what they never dared: hit back hard and clean.

It’s time we stop tolerating this charade. The Congress party—frozen in its colonial mindset, riddled with bitterness, and obsessed with Modi—has outlived its utility. What it lacks in vision, it makes up for in venom. But venom doesn’t build nations. It poisons them.

India deserves better. Our soldiers deserve better. And our democracy deserves an opposition that can stand by the country, not just scheme against the government. Enough fakery. Enough sabotage. Shut down the circus. Wind up the party.

(The author is former Chief Editor of Hans India)