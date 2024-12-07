Revanth carves out a niche as CM of Telangana

Though Revanth had no administrative experience, he knew that he had a difficult path ahead and had been working out his strategies carefully and succeeded in winning the people’s confidence who brought the party to power. He also knew that it would not be easy to prove his mettle and that the six guarantees that were announced before elections would pose a real challenge to him

Facing several challenges from deep financial crisis to severe attempts to unsettle him not by his partymen but by the opposition BRS and BJP, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has successfully completed one year in office.

His biggest achievement was that he had been able to carry along all the senior leaders and many of them who were CM aspirants along with him. How he managed it and what is the working understanding within the party is a different story. Whatever it may be, he has proved to be the captain of the ship and is in full command. He also does not claim that he has achieved everything like his predecessors. He gives due credit to his Deputy CM and other Ministers.

Though Revanth had no administrative experience, he knew that he has a difficult path ahead and had been working out his strategies carefully and succeeded in winning the people’s confidence who brought the party to power. He also knew that it would not be easy to prove his mettle and that the six guarantees that were announced before elections would pose a real challenge to him.

He started his journey in a very aggressive manner and brought out various alleged scams like the phone tapping issue, corruption in Kaleshwaram project, released white paper on states critical financial situation and was unsparing in his criticism of the previous regime and the BJP as well.

All his speeches whether they be from any public platform or in the Assembly, were full of caustic remarks which made one feel that he was speaking more like a PCC president than as a CM. But then he himself said that he had no option because he had a formidable opposition party which had polluted the political language in last ten years and they do not understand soft words.

Maybe he is true to certain extent as the BRS leaders themselves felt that Revanths remarks were indeed very caustic and they started talking about decency in public speaking though from their side there is still no change in usage of the words against Congress and Revanth. Comparatively, the sting in the BJPs criticism is less.

Now that the honeymoon period is over, during past 15 days, there has been a sudden change in Revanth Reddy’s speeches, his style of public address and the language.

He knows that he has many challenges to face in the next four years. He must prove himself in the local body elections and the GHMC polls and implement over 400 promises made as part of six guarantees. He has toned down his sharp criticism of the BRS and BJP and is talking more about what his government had achieved and is giving due credit to his cabinet colleagues.

He also has been able to showcase his achievements like bringing Skill University, laying foundation for fourth city, a major partnership with Google to establish India’s first Google Safety Engineering Centre (GSEC) in Hyderabad and launching of developmental works in Warangal so that it can become second Hyderabad and most importantly, he is highlighting the need to protect Hyderabad from turning into another Delhi in terms of air and water pollution.

This certainly is very important and one aspect which all had ignored.The BRS and BJP continue to oppose the rejuvenation of Musi River more for the sake of appeasement politics. Another important step Revanth had taken was to hold talks with the AIMIM leaders, address their issues and sanction the developmental activities they wanted. Though the BRS and BJP organized some Deeksha’s claiming that the government had failed in implementing its promises, it did not have any impact.

The main opposition in Andhra Pradesh is also following the BRS style. Neither KCR has attended the Assembly as leader of opposition nor did Jagan and his team of ten had gone to Assembly. Now Jagan also wants to hold meetings in districts with the slogan alliance government has failed just like BRS. He still feels giving cash doles to women would do wonders. If the mood of the people of AP is any indication, the opposition YSRCP is in for disappointment.

Interestingly, the one year of Revanth Government certainly has something the AICC particularly the leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi too should think about. Revanth knows that politics is dynamic. He is adapting himself to the changing situation.

But unfortunately, in Delhi we are seeing that the Congress is not able to come out of its mould which has not only failed to get votes but is also resulting in alliance partners distancing themselves from the grand old party.

Rahul’s refuses to come out of two phobia’s. Adani and Constitution. He refuses to raise the issue of Sambhal violence in Parliament but enacts drama by wanting to go there. This attitude of Congress had angered the alliance partner Samajwadi Party who criticised the LoP for not speaking in Parliament and tear into the Government. Rahul was seen holding the copy of the Constitution when he was stopped at the borders and said it was his Constitutional right to go to Sambhal. The unfortunate aspect is everyone speaks of Constitutional rights, but no one refers to the Constitutional duties which are mentioned in it. I wonder if anyone of them even knows the intricacies of the Constitution.

All the so-called big leaders whether it be Rahul Gandhi or the top leaders of Congress or other parties including the AAP which is in power in Delhi is not bothered on how to alter the dangerous pollution levels of Air and Water in Lutyens Delhi which was once considered to be the best green and most livable city.

Unfortunately, the political myopia of the leaders of all parties and BJP is no exception has led to converting Delhi into a city where people dread to live. In fact, recently one of the NRIs who wanted to go there for holidays to meet his parents commented, “I grew up there but I am scared to go to Delhi. I have a small kid and I can’t take the risk of exposing him to the dangerous levels of pollution,” he said.

The question is, does not Constitution guarantee healthy life? Then why is it that all the law makers, the MPs, the Ministers and the bureaucracy do not discuss this as the most important issue. Why does the INDIA bloc not question the Government about it? Why do they not stall the house on this issue. Is Adani more important or the lives of the people of Delhi and the brand image of national capital?

Why is the Congress not bothered about growing cybercrime and drug menace? These days anyone who has a mobile is getting not only fraud calls, but the true caller shows some calls as “Super Fraud.” We have seen how digital arrests had played havoc with some people. Why no law maker speaks about such issues. Why is it that they do not see the initiatives taken by small groups of people in states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand etc where parched lands had turned green, and villages had become prosperous.

Certainly, such issues sometimes makes the common think seriously about the need for One Nation, One Election so that the political parties can focus more on development than on winning elections and indulging in theatrics.