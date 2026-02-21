A call for legal security measures to ensure safety of lawyers

The legal profession has long been regarded as the backbone of justice and democratic governance. Advocates serve as defenders of fundamental rights, guardians of constitutional morality, and representatives of the voiceless. They ensure that the rule of law prevails over all factors like power, influence, and intimidation.

However, a deeply disturbing trend is emerging across India—increasing incidents of violence, threats, and brutal attacks against legal professionals. They raise a troubling question: Are lawyers safe in the very system they are sworn to protect?

Recent events in Telangana have shaken the legal fraternity. The tragic killing of advocate Swapna from Chevella sent shockwaves through the state’s legal community. Shortly thereafter, on February 14, 2026, advocate Mohd. Khadeer was brutally murdered, intensifying concerns about the vulnerability of lawyers irrespective of gender, religion or professional standing. These are not isolated acts of crime; they reflect a broader pattern of rising hostility and insecurity surrounding the legal profession.

A national concern:

Across India, advocates frequently handle highly sensitive and emotionally charged disputes — criminal prosecutions, property conflicts, matrimonial disputes, domestic violence cases, political litigation, and financial fraud matters. They often involve high financial stakes, personal rivalries, and entrenched power structures. In many instances, lawyers become direct targets of retaliation by disgruntled litigants, land mafias, criminal syndicates, or politically motivated actors.

Property disputes, especially, have grown increasingly volatile due to urban expansion and escalating land values. Lawyers representing clients in such matters face direct intimidation, threats, and sometimes physical violence. Criminal litigation also exposes advocates to risks from accused persons or rival factions who perceive legal representation as opposition rather than constitutional duty.

While male advocates frequently encounter physical attacks and professional intimidation, women advocates’ face compounded risks, including gender-based harassment, social stereotyping and workplace discrimination. The killing of advocate Swapna painfully highlighted the vulnerabilities faced by women in litigation practice.

Society must be concerned:

The safety of advocates is not merely a professional issue; it is a matter of public interest. Lawyers represent vulnerable communities — victims of domestic violence, survivors of sexual offences, marginalized groups, labourers, and those facing state or corporate injustice. When advocates are silenced through fear or violence, these communities lose their most potent legal shield.

Violence against lawyers creates a climate of fear within the justice delivery system. Young graduates may hesitate to enter litigation practice, particularly in criminal or property law.

The legal profession demands courage, independence, and ethical commitment. If safety becomes uncertain, talented individuals may migrate to corporate sectors or alternative careers, weakening grassroots legal representation.

Gender diversity within the profession is especially critical. Women advocates bring vital perspectives to cases involving family law, gender violence, and social justice. A legal system that cannot guarantee their safety risks losing diversity, empathy, and balanced representation.

Institutional gaps and the need for reform:

Regulatory bodies such as the Bar Council of India (BCI) and state bar councils are entrusted with safeguarding the welfare of advocates. Bar associations must establish dedicated Advocate Protection Cells to address threats, harassment, and security concerns. Confidential complaint mechanisms and swift grievance redressal systems should be institutionalised.

Court complexes also require modernisation. Cyber threats are an emerging dimension of professional vulnerability. Lawyers handling sensitive cases increasingly face online harassment, digital stalking, and defamation campaigns. Strengthening cybercrime monitoring and providing digital security training are essential in the modern legal landscape.

Structural challenges:

Beyond physical safety, structural challenges compound professional insecurity. Young advocates often face financial instability, delayed client payments, and lack of institutional support. Women advocates encounter additional burdens such as maternity responsibilities, absence of childcare facilities, and inflexible work structures. These systemic barriers force many promising lawyers to withdraw from litigation.

Introducing litigation support funds, insurance cover, maternity benefits, and welfare schemes can create economic stability.

Judicial and policy-level protection:

The judiciary must recognize that attacks on advocates are not merely private disputes but threats to the administration of justice, itself. Establishing fast-track courts for offences involving violence against legal professionals could send a strong deterrent message. Clear procedural guidelines enabling police protection for advocates handling sensitive matters may also be necessary. At the policy level, a comprehensive advocate protection framework is increasingly being demanded.

Special Protection Act

Some argue that the existing criminal laws are sufficient. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provides punishment for assault, criminal intimidation, and murder. However, these provisions are largely reactive — they penalise wrongdoing after the damage is done. They do not specifically acknowledge the professional risks faced by advocates due to the nature of their work.

Their professional vulnerability distinguishes them from ordinary victims of crime. An attack on an advocate is not simply an individual offence; it disrupts the justice delivery system itself apart from indirectly denying citizens an effective representation.

A specialized Advocates’ Protection Act could define violence against advocates as a distinct offence, prescribe enhanced penalties, mandate immediate registration of complaints, and ensure time-bound investigation and trial. It could also incorporate compensation schemes, welfare measures, and preventive safeguards. The demand for such legislation is not based on inadequacy of general criminal law but on the need for deterrence, prevention, and institutional accountability.

Justice must protect its defenders:

The brutal killings of Swapna and Mohd Khadeer reveal a painful contradiction — those who defend the law are increasingly becoming victims of lawlessness. Such incidents erode public confidence in the justice system and weaken democratic governance.

Protecting advocates is not merely a professional reform; it is a constitutional imperative. If advocates are unsafe, justice itself becomes vulnerable.

The question before society is not whether reform is necessary, but how long justice can afford to wait before protecting those who dedicate their lives to defending it.

(The writer is Assistant professor at Dr B R Ambedkar Law College, Hyderabad)