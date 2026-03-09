A silent crisis: The cost of campus apathy

The crisis of mental health on Indian campuses is no longer a silent struggle; it is a loud, systemic alarm that the nation can no longer afford to ignore.

For decades, the transition from school to higher education has been romanticised as a period of intellectual awakening and personal growth. However, for a growing number of students, the campus has become a site of profound isolation, relentless performance pressure and in the most tragic instances, a dead-end.

As we navigate the complexities of a competitive global economy, the status of mental health initiatives on our campuses serves as a mirror to our societal values. It is time to ponder whether our institutions are building futures or breaking spirits.

The gravity of the situation is reflected in the chilling data that has emerged in recent years. According to reports from the National Crime Records Bureau and recent academic audits, student suicides have reached an alarming milestone, sometimes surpassing other forms of accidental death in the youth demographic.

In the most recent recorded cycles, over 13,000 student suicides were documented annually, with the 15 to 29 age-group being particularly vulnerable. For young women in this bracket, suicide has tragically become a leading cause of mortality, while for men, it ranks second only to road accidents.

The ghost of ragging:

Parallel to this is the persistent ghost of ragging. Despite stringent bans, the culture of initiation rituals often crosses the line into physical abuse and psychological terror. Data suggests that while reporting has improved due to digital helplines, the nature of ragging has evolved into more insidious forms of cyber-bullying and social exclusion. These two issues - ragging and suicide are often inextricably linked and form a cycle of trauma that begins with the loss of dignity and ends in the loss of hope and life.

The response to this crisis has been a slow-moving but increasingly firm legal and regulatory evolution. The trajectory began in earnest with the Supreme Court’s landmark intervention in the early 2000s through the Vishwa Jagriti Mission case and later the Raghavan Committee in 2007, which laid the groundwork for viewing ragging as a criminal offense rather than a rite of passage.

In 2009, the University Grants Commission (UGC) notified regulations on curbing the menace of ragging in higher educational institutions. This was a turning point, making it mandatory for every college to have Anti-Ragging Committees, Squads and 24-hour helplines. The regulatory focus shifted from mere punishment to proactive prevention. The Government of India expanded the scope of mental health support through the Manodarpan initiative launched in 2020, providing psychosocial support during the pandemic and evolving into a permanent resource. More recently, in 2022, the National Suicide Prevention Strategy identified students as a priority group, mandating multi-sectoral interventions.

National Task Force:

The most decisive moves have come in the last two years, where the Supreme Court, guided by the Justice S Ravindra Bhat National Task Force, issued binding directions. The Court invoked its plenary powers to mandate that institutions fill all faculty and administrative vacancies, clear scholarship backlogs and provide round-the-clock medical and mental health access. The Court’s message was clear: institutional apathy is a form of abetment.

Despite this robust legal framework, the reality on the ground remains fragmented. The implementation of these guidelines faces several structural and cultural hurdles. First is the reputational shield where many institutions hesitate to report suicides or ragging incidents, fearing a drop in rankings or admissions. This leads to the individualization of tragedy, where a student’s death is dismissed as a personal failing rather than a result of systemic pressure.

Second, the tokenism of committees is rampant. On paper, every college has an anti-ragging squad but in practice, these bodies are often dormant or lack the sensitivity to handle marginalized students’ specific traumas, such as caste-based discrimination or linguistic isolation. Furthermore, there is a severe shortage of qualified on-campus counsellors; a single counsellor for a campus of five thousand students is a gesture of compliance, not a solution for care. Financial stress also remains a hidden trigger; when scholarships are delayed or bureaucratic red tape stalls financial aid, the psychological burden on first-generation learners becomes unbearable.

Going beyond the checklist:

To bridge this gap, we must move beyond a checklist approach to mental health. Institutions must adopt a universal design for well-being that integrates mental health into the very fabric of the curriculum rather than treating it as an extracurricular service. Regular, third-party audits of campus climate, specifically focusing on the experiences of marginalized and minority students, can identify hotspots of exclusion before they turn into tragedies. Since students often talk to friends before authorities, training student gatekeepers in psychological first aid can create a first line of defence that is less intimidating than a formal committee. Most importantly, we must challenge the toxic culture of competitive excellence that treats life as a series of elimination rounds. Success must be redefined to include emotional resilience and community care.

In this endeavour, institutions may take the help of NGOs and spiritual organizations, who may organize programmes on human values and mental health awareness. These partnerships can provide the ethical and emotional grounding that traditional academic structures often lack.

Similarly, established organizations like the NCC, NSS, and Red Cross should come forward to train their cadets and volunteers in mental health. These trained volunteers can then act as vital bridges, educating other students on campus and fostering an environment of peer-to-peer empathy. The status of mental health on our campuses is not just a policy issue; it is a moral test for the nation.

If our future is to be built by our youth, we must first ensure that their hands do not tremble with untreated anxiety. The guidelines are there and the laws are clear; what we need now is the institutional courage to choose student lives over campus prestige.

(The writer is a former college principal and founder of the NGO Supporting Shoulders)



