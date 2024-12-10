A tale of obligations diluted

To begin with, the deal dilutes the legal obligation of developed countries to provide the entirety of the finance under the new goal, as per Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement. The ambiguities of the goal make it clear that there will be little accountability and traceability of funds

New Delhi: “At COP 29, we lost an opportunity -- without a meaningful agreement on climate finance; both in terms of quantity and quality, large parts of the world that would have had the chance to rein-vent growth to make it low-carbon intensive, will not be able to do so. What’s worse, this comes at a time when these countries are even more vulnerable due to climate change impacts,” said Sunita Narain, director general, Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), speaking at an online debriefing on the Baku conference’s results. CSE organised the debriefing – titled ‘Did the finance COP deliver?’ – today.

The 29th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change ended November 24 in Baku, Azerbaijan. The headline issue of the conference was the New Collective Quanti-fied Goal (NCQG) on climate finance. The NCQG is the successor to the US $100 billion per year com-mitment made by developed countries in 2009 to support climate action in developing countries by 2020. Says Avantika Goswami, programme manager, Climate Change, CSE: “An ambitious NCQG out-come at COP 29 would have been critical for supporting the increasing climate needs of the Global South. So did the finance COP deliver? The answer has to be a most emphatic ‘no’.”

What the COP29 presidency did was to gavel a climate finance deal of US $300 billion per year for devel-oping countries – the money is expected come from developed Parties and other sources by 2035. The deal also “calls on all actors” to contribute towards an overall climate finance goal of US $1.3 trillion per year to developing countries by 2035, which would also include voluntary contributions from develop-ing countries. The Global North has abandoned the Global South with this meagre offer. It has no right to demand mitigation ambition from our part of the world with so little finance on the table. To begin with, the deal dilutes the legal obligation of developed countries to provide the entirety of the finance under the new goal, as per Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement. The ambiguities of the goal make it clear that there will be little accountability and traceability of funds. “This was the last remaining window for the Global North to step up, pay its fair share, and restore some semblance of trust in the multilateral process. They have failed,” says Goswami.

NCQG whitewash

The adopted NCQG decision text extends the erstwhile US $100 billion commitment to a mere US $300 billion per year by 2035 with developed countries “taking the lead”. Says Goswami: “The stated US $300 billion figure is far below developing country needs. The demand from the G77 and China bloc — the largest negotiating bloc of 134 developing countries — was for US $600 billion annually in public finance from developed countries, out of a larger annual sum of US $1.3 trillion by 2030 – all of which was to come from developed countries only.”

In addition to the amount, the timeframe of achieving the goal by 2035 is also problematic. CSE re-searchers point out that 10 years is too long for such a low amount of finance, potentially leaving devel-oping countries stuck with highly inadequate finance until it is much too late for significant climate action within this critical decade. Meanwhile, the 1.5oC target of the Paris Agreement slips further out of reach.

Moreover, the US $300 billion quantum is not specified as grants-based or concessional, which leaves scope for debt-worsening modes of financing in the Global South — going against the demands of vari-ous developing country groups.

The decision text also fails to clarify any separation between ‘provision’ and ‘mobilisation’. In this con-text, framing the US $1.3 trillion per year target for developing countries as a goal from ‘all actors’ shifts the burden of climate action on the private sector, which has historically contributed only a small frac-tion of climate finance. This casts serious doubts on achieving the needed scale of US $1.3 trillion annu-ally.

Carbon markets adopted

After close to a decade of deliberations, Article 6 of the Paris Agreement was finally adopted at COP 29. Under Article 6, countries can voluntarily cooperate via market-based trades denominated in tonne of carbon, to implement their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

While Article 6.2 involves bilat-eral agreements for trading carbon credits, Article 6.4 sets up a global carbon market. But Trishant Dev, programme officer, Climate Change, CSE has his doubts – on Article 6.2, he says: “The framework as adopted is weak on accountability. There are no strong consequences for countries in case of inconsist-encies flagged by experts, such as misreporting or not following the framework to the spirit. Overall, de-spite some transparency measures, nothing in the framework prevents Parties from trading low-quality carbon credits.” (CSE)