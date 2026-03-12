Adulterated milk spells death, can no longer be ignored

Food safety is one of the most basic responsibilities of any government. When citizens cannot trust the milk that they drink or the ghee they consume, it raises serious questions about governance and the protection of public health. In India, recurring reports of milk adulteration and poor regulatory enforcement show that the system meant to ensure food safety remains far from adequate.

The situation in Andhra Pradesh highlights these systemic weaknesses. While the state has created food testing infrastructure on paper, the actual functional capacity remains limited. Across a population of nearly six crore people, only a handful of food analysts are available in government service. The state also depends heavily on the food testing laboratory at JNTU in Kakinada. This facility is expected to handle regulatory testing while also fulfilling academic responsibilities.

Instead of strengthening an independent regulatory system, the government has effectively transferred part of its food safety duties to an educational institution. As a result, sophisticated equipment often remains underutilized, and food samples must travel long distances before they can be tested. The consequences of such gaps became tragically evident in Rajamahendravaram, where more than a hundred families reportedly consumed adulterated milk supplied by a single vendor. Nine people died of acute renal failure and several others, including children, were hospitalised in critical condition. Even after the tragedy, authorities had to wait for toxicology reports from laboratories outside the state because local facilities lacked the capacity to immediately identify the contaminant. A system meant to prevent contamination instead responded only after lives were lost.

At a time when strengthening food safety infrastructure should be a priority, the AP government has instead focused on a Draft Population Management Policy. The proposed “Poshana–Shiksha–Suraksha” package seeks to raise the total fertility rate from 1.5 to 2.1 by offering incentives for families to have a third child. The policy proposes ₹25,000 at the time of delivery, monthly assistance of ₹1,000 for five years, and free education for the child up to the age of 18.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu introduced the policy in the Assembly, arguing that declining fertility rates could lead to demographic challenges like those faced by Japan, Italy and South Korea. While long-term demographic planning is important, critics argue that immediate public health concerns such as food adulteration deserve far greater attention and resources.

National data also reveal troubling patterns in milk quality. Surveys conducted by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) show that many milk samples fail to meet quality standards. Water dilution remains the most common adulteration practice.

Apart from reducing the nutritional value of milk, contaminated water can introduce harmful substances including pesticides and heavy metals. Other substances found in milk samples include detergents, urea, starch, glucose, and formalin. These are sometimes used to increase the thickness of milk or extend its shelf life. However, they pose serious health risks. Medical research shows that such adulterants can cause gastrointestinal disorders, food poisoning, organ damage, and long-term health complications.

Earlier surveys had indicated that nearly 70 per cent of tested samples did not fully conform to quality standards, though not all were unsafe. A more comprehensive national survey conducted by FSSAI tested 6,432 samples across the country. The results showed that only a small number contained dangerous adulterants such as hydrogen peroxide, detergents, or urea. However, the survey also revealed that about 41 percent of samples failed to meet important quality parameters such as fat and Solid-Not-Fat (SNF) levels.

Another important concern was the presence of aflatoxin M1 residues in about 5.7 per cent of samples. These residues originate from contaminated cattle feed and represent a broader problem related to dairy farming practices and supply chain management.

The findings highlight an important distinction between milk safety and milk quality. While most milk may not contain dangerous levels of adulterants, many samples fall short of nutritional standards due to dilution, poor hygiene, and weak regulatory oversight.

Loose milk sold by informal vendors remains particularly vulnerable to adulteration compared with packaged milk from organized dairies. Urban markets also tend to show higher rates of non-compliance due to the pressure of high demand.

Milk is one of the most widely consumed foods in India, especially among children. Ensuring its safety and quality is therefore not merely a regulatory matter but a crucial public health obligation. Governments must invest in stronger food testing infrastructure, recruit adequate numbers of trained analysts, and enforce stricter monitoring across the dairy supply chain.

Until taken seriously, millions of consumers will continue to face an uncomfortable question every day: Is the milk they drink truly safe?

(The writer is President of Praja Science Vedika)