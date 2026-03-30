All political parties must stand united when external dangers threaten the country

Parliament is a tool for preserving democracy and it should be treated so and not as an ornament. Laws that benefit the people must be shaped and used through open debate. When the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman conduct their respective houses of people’s representatives in an orderly, impartial way and in the public interest, laws for development and welfare can be drafted and implemented to truly reach the nation. There’s no point repeatedly invoking memories of past days and comparing today’s Speaker to the late Speaker Ananthasayanam Ayyangar or the Chairman Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

It’s not necessary to boast that representatives in their time never crossed the line. Circumstances change with time. People’s behaviour changes with passage of time. Unexpected developments can produce extreme consequences. Merely criticizing that democracy is turning into one party rule and assuming the outcomes will be different is a mistake. Members of the people’s houses must conduct themselves with basic natural justice, dignity, and respect, while the presiding officers must run the sittings respectfully and properly as well. The recent developments haven’t gone too far yet, but if the two houses continue to be run without change and representatives do not alter their conduct, it will fuel a powerful perception that democracy is nearing its end in the country.

The no-confidence motion (under Article 94C of the Constitution) proposed to remove incumbent Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was defeated on March 11 by a voice vote, making it necessary to reassess the situation. But the defeat of the motion did not resolve the problems that had arisen in the House. Debates were heated and at times embarrassingly uncomfortable to watch. A spirit of conciliation was absent on either side. In the past, even when proceedings were intense and both sides grew passionate, viewers still saw efforts by the treasury and Opposition benches to adopt a spirit of compromise for the sake of public welfare. In earlier instances, even amid fierce debate, there was a sense that leaders were trying to be accommodative. That attitude is missing now’ what we see instead are increasingly bitter confrontations between the two sides. Those who once sought conciliation have fallen silent; those who provoke have grown more brazen. When the leaders entrusted with bringing both sides together fail to try, or when every leader is supposed to try but the efforts are ineffective, who can do anything about it? When a party in power, through its cabinet, appoints representatives to the House, it must act within the constitutional framework and follow the procedures that have been established. But if, up to now, a party in power has been attempting to present its majority as unassailable and to control all members—whether in the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha—thereby stifling debate and leaving presiding officers with no room to maneuver, and if the Opposition is refusing to yield or to engage constructively and is behaving as if there is no responsibility on it to respond, then it is clear that leaders on all sides must change their approach.

When the opposition moved a resolution to remove Jagdeep Dhankhar as Rajya Sabha chairman, he resigned from the vice-president’s post for some reason without any occasion arising from that resolution. When that happened, the opposition again brought a no-confidence motion seeking to remove Speaker Om Birla. But the Speaker ruled that there was credible information that some Congress Lok Sabha women members might do something against Prime Minister Modi, so there was no need for the Prime Minister to answer in the House; the ruling enraged the opposition and they introduced the motion. It was defeated.

Getting to the point, the opposition says the Speaker is not allowing them to raise important issues that they want to be discussed in the House, and that even when they are speaking, the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s microphone, is being cut off. Outside the House they level charges and the ruling party tried, with figures and arguments, to show that those charges were unfounded.

In particular, they accused the Speaker of cutting Rahul’s mic while he was trying to refer to what former army officer M M Naravane wrote about Modi in his book. They also faulted him for not allowing Rahul to speak on numerous occasions—saying he was stopped about 20 times (and citing an incident in February when he was not allowed to speak after a dispute). They even claimed the opposition was prevented from criticizing a resolution thanking the President. The government rebutted these points, arguing that they were incorrect. The opposition alleged they were given only 56 per cent of Zero Hour time. NDA MPs were allowed to ask 321 supplementary questions and the opposition 364 questions. Hence, the claims were rejected by the government. Amit Shah also said members spoke in 14 regional languages because the Speaker permitted it. They further accused Rahul of being absent from the House for long periods.

Some argue that if the ruling and opposition parties keep trading accusations, the problems will persist, but if the government shows a constructive, give-and-take attitude all issues could be resolved. Intellectuals and themedia feel that it would benefit the government to give the opposition more opportunities to make suggestions, since that could help bring everyone together without divisions. Right now the whole world is being shaken by the winds of war. That is why both sides should show unwavering unity. If necessary, everyone has a responsibility to work together to try to prevent the devastating impact on our country that could be triggered by war. But we seem to be acting differently, and that attitude is not good for national unity. It is not too late yet.

The ruling party must take the initiative, make a determined effort, and create an atmosphere in which war-related issues can be faced together.

(The writer is a retired IPS officer, who has served as an Additional DGP of Andhra Pradesh)