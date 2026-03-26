Architect of the skies: A legacy of transformation

Aviation is not just about flying planes; it is about grounding a nation in progress through connectivity and self-reliance: P Ashok Gajapathi Raju

The recent presentation of the ‘Excellence in Global MRO’ award to him is a profound acknowledgement of a statesman, who fundamentally redesigned the DNA of Indian skies. While the award specifically celebrates his foresight in the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) sector, its true significance lies in honoring the “golden era” of 2014–2018. During this four-year tenure, aviation in India shifted from an elitist luxury to a vital pillar of national infrastructure.

A policy-driven revolution-The 2016 watershed:

When Raju took office in 2014, Indian aviation was governed by antiquated rules that stifled growth. His first masterstroke came in the form of the National Civil Aviation Policy (NCAP) 2016—the first integrated aviation policy in Indian history. This document provided a clear roadmap for everything from regional connectivity to safety standards, removing the “ad-hoc” governance of the past.

One of his most practical yet revolutionary initiatives was the introduction of Colour Coded Zoning Maps (CCZM). Historically, real estate and infrastructure projects near airports were trapped in bureaucratic “NOC” (No Objection Certificate) delays regarding building heights. He digitized this process, creating a grid-based system where developers could instantly identify permissible heights. This transparency sparked an urban development boom in cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Delhi, proving that aviation and urban growth could coexist seamlessly.

The UDAN miracle:

Under Raju’s leadership, the number of operational airports in the country doubled, from 75 to 150. This wasn’t merely a construction feat; it was a socio-economic one powered by the RCS-UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme.

Raju famously championed the ₹2500-per-hour flight cap, supported by a unique Viability Gap Funding (VGF) model. By reducing VAT on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) and eliminating landing charges for regional flights, he made the “hawai chappal” wearer boarding a “hawai jahaj” a living reality. He revived “ghost airports” in the heartlands, ensuring that the benefits of globalization reached Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Turning the tide on cargo, logistics:

Recognizing that a nation’s economy moves as fast as its goods, Raju was a fierce advocate of a robust national air cargo policy. Before his tenure, air cargo was often an afterthought. He shifted the focus toward creating “Air Freight Stations” and streamlining customs procedures to ensure “ease of doing business.”

The Civil Aviation Minister pushed for the “Open Skies” policy for cargo, allowing international carriers more flexibility, which in turn encouraged Indian airlines to invest in freighter fleets. By integrating cargo with the passenger-centric UDAN scheme, he ensured that farmers in the Northeast could transport perishable goods to global markets, effectively making air cargo the backbone of the “Make in India” initiative.

Global MRO and drone hub:

The “Excellence in Global MRO” award honors his vision to make India a “Global MRO Hub.” Previously, Indian airlines spent billions of dollars sending aircraft to Singapore or Sri Lanka for repairs. Raju rationalized the tax structure, specifically the GST and customs hurdles that made domestic MRO uncompetitive. By simplifying land-use policies at airports for hangars, he paved the way for a self-reliant industry that now services global fleets.

Furthermore, he was the pioneer of Drone Policy 1.0. He recognized early on that Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) were not just security risks but commercial goldmines. He initiated the formal framework for drone registration and “No Permission, No Takeoff” (NPNT) protocols, laying the foundation for the current revolution in agricultural mapping and medical deliveries.

Sustainability and national pride:

Raju’s tenure was also defined by a “Green Mandate.” He oversaw the transformation of airports into “Sunports,” mandating solar power installations across all AAI-managed facilities. He prioritized water recycling and the display of the National Flag at all major airports, ensuring that these gateways reflected India’s sovereignty and its commitment to a sustainable future.

He brought the temperament of a statesman and the precision of a scholar to the ministry. Hailing from the royal lineage of Vizianagaram, his approach was ironically the most “pro-commoner” the ministry had ever seen. He proved that governance is at its best when it simplifies lives rather than complicating them.

Conclusion: A Legacy of Elevation

This award is a validation of a period where Indian aviation stopped looking for excuses and started looking for runways. His tenure proved that with the right policy—and a bit of political will—even the sky isn’t the limit.

Ashok Gajapathi Raju’s tenure didn’t just build airports; it built bridges for the aspirations of a billion people.” When we reflect on the 2014-2018 Transformation of Civil Aviation.

(The writer is former OSD to Union Civil Aviation Minister)