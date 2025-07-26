Ashok Gajapathi Raju: Epitome of service with the soul of simplicity

Most recently, the sight of him shedding tears during his resignation speech at Simhachalam stirred the conscience of even the most hardened observers. The man, who once walked the corridors of power, was now stepping away, not out of defeat, but out of dignity.

In a political landscape often defined by cold calculations and hardened expressions, the visible emotions of P Ashok Gajapathi Raju stand apart — as raw, authentic expressions of a man deeply rooted in values, service, and human connection.

A scion of the royal house of Vizianagaram, he has carried this legacy not with arrogance but with duty-bound humility. And yet, in recent times, we see a new emotional facet of his persona, surfacing in public spaces — not as a weakness, but as a symbol of inner strength and profound connection to the causes he holds dear.

Tears in Dwarapudi: The Chitti Guruvulu Moment

It was a function in Dwarapudi village — his adopted Adarsha gramam under the MP-led village adoption scheme. Years ago, Raju had envisioned a noble and beautiful concept: Chitti Guruvulu, where children teach illiterate elders with love, patience and reverence. This unique, grassroots movement caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hailed it in his “Mann Ki Baat” radio address as one of the best examples of people-led transformations.

Years later, the same children stood around him. As they sang, spoke, and smiled at him with affection, something stirred in Raju. His face softened, his voice trembled and in that sacred, unscripted moment, tears welled up in his eyes. He was not just witnessing a program’s success — he was witnessing the flowering of hope he had once planted with pure intent.

Scholarships, memories and legacy

We saw him visibly moved for the second time during the 75th birth anniversary of his late brother, Anand Gajapathi Raju, a towering figure in Andhra Pradesh politics. Ashok Gajapati Raju distributed scholarship cheques to 160 students on the occasion. But he did not stop there. Along with the financial aid, he handed over a special book:

— a centennial tribute to their father, Dr. P.V.G. Raju, a legendary statesman.

In those moments, Raju’s emotion-ridden voice cracked several multiple times-while handing over the cheques, while posing for group photos, and while recalling the legacy of his brother and father. The tears were not signs of weakness but evidence of depth — of memory, responsibility, and love.

Simhachalam: A farewell with tears

Most recently, the sight of him shedding tears during his resignation speech at Simhachalam stirred the conscience of even the most hardened observers. The man, who once walked the corridors of power, was now stepping away, not out of defeat, but out of dignity.

And yet, there he was — weeping — not for position, not for attention, but for the emotional fabric woven through decades of loyalty, service, and unshakeable belief in his party and people. It was an intensely human moment in a political world that forgets how to be human.

What makes him emotional?

To psychoanalyze his recent tears is not to reduce them — but to elevate them. These tears are a product of purity.

1. Love for Children – His heart melts for their innocence, their promise, and their potential. He sees education not as a tool but as a sacred gift. 2. Legacy and gratitude – His tears come from the shoulders of giants he stood upon — a father who inspired and a brother who guided. 3. Detachment from power – He served without clinging. His detachment is not renunciation, but recognition that true power lies in values and not positions. 4. Commitment to the cause – His emotional fabric is stitched with honesty. He is not shaken by wins or losses, but by what he can still give. 5. Loyalty with soul – His loyalty to the party is not transactional; it is generational, ethical, and deeply personal.

Lessons and the legacy

His emotional expressions are a mirror of what politics was meant to be — not a quest for personal gain, but a sacred service. His life should be a textbook for the young generation — a lesson in empathy, simplicity, commitment, and the power of good character.

When a politician cries not for himself, but for children, legacy, and the betterment of others, it is not a breakdown — it is a spiritual elevation.

A fitting close

“True emotion flows only from true intention. When you lead with your heart, serve with honesty, and detach from power, tears are not weakness — they are the ink of your legacy written on the soul of society.” Let the young learn. Let politicians reflect. And let the nation remember that value-based politics is not an aspiration — it is still alive in men like Ashok Gajapathi Raju.