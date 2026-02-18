Bridges and barriers: The new architecture of India-US trade

Trade is not a zero-sum game. When nations exchange goods and services, they exchange ideas and progress, building a bridge that far outlasts the commodities themselves-Benjamin Franklin

The recent announcement of an interim trade agreement between India and the United States marks a watershed moment in the economic history of the two largest democracies. After a period of “tariff wars” where duties on Indian goods peaked at nearly 50per cent, the new framework stabilizes the relationship by setting a reciprocal tariff of 18 per cent. To understand whether this deal is a masterstroke or a compromise, one must look past the political noise and dissect the features against the backdrop of India’s long-term trade evolution.

Anatomy of the deal-2026 vs the past:

For decades, India’s trade policy under previous Congress-led UPA governments was defined by a cautious, multilateral approach. Deals like the 2005 Civil Nuclear Agreement provided a strategic foundation, but commercial trade often remained bogged down in bureaucracy and high protectionist barriers. The focus then was on “special and differential treatment” at the WTO, often leading to stalemates with Washington.

The 2026 deal, however, is unabashedly transactional and bilateral. Unlike the older style of slow-burn negotiations, this agreement is a “de-escalation” pact.

Key features of the 2026 agreement:

• The 18 per cent reset: The US slashed effective tariffs from 50 per cent (which included punitive duties for Russian oil purchases) down to 18 per cent.

• Purchase intent: India has signaled an “intent” to purchase approximately $500 billion in US goods—ranging from energy and coking coal to aircraft and technology—over the next five years.

• Energy pivot: A significant geopolitical shift where India agrees to reduce Russian crude imports in favour of American energy.

• Sensitive sector shields: India successfully kept dairy and staple pulses out of the immediate deal, protecting its massive rural vote bank and domestic food security.

The ‘good’-The deal benefits India:

The primary advantage is market predictability. For an exporter in Tiruppur (textiles) or Surat (gems), a stable 18 per cent tariff is infinitely better than the 50 per cent “cliff” faced in 2025.

• Competitive edge: At 18 per cent, India now enjoys a more favorable position than China (facing 30-35 per cent US tariffs) and sits on par with regional rivals like Vietnam and Bangladesh.

• Technology infusion: By easing barriers on US high-tech exports, India gains access to critical components for data centers and semiconductors, fueling the “Digital India” mission.

• Strategic de-risking: Moving energy procurement toward the US reduces the risk of secondary sanctions and aligns India with the “China-plus-one” global supply chain strategy.

The ‘bad’-Risks and trade-offs:

No deal is without its “fine print.” Critics point to several areas where India may be walking a tightrope:

• Fiscal Strain: An intent to buy $500 billion in goods is a massive financial commitment. If Indian exports do not grow at a matching pace, the trade deficit with the US could widen significantly.

• The “reciprocal” trap: While 18 per cent is a reduction from 50 per cent, it is still a “jump” from the historical 3-5 per cent levels India enjoyed under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) before 2019. It signals that the era of “developing nation” perks is over; India is now being treated as a peer competitor.

• Digital sovereignty: The United States continues to push for the removal of digital service taxes and data localization norms.

While the current factsheet was revised to soften these demands, they remain looming “non-tariff barriers” that could impact India’s indigenous tech ecosystem.









The verdict-A pragmatic truce:

The 2026 deal is neither a total surrender nor a flawless victory; it is enlightened pragmatism. It acknowledges that in a world of economic nationalism, “free trade” is dead, replaced by “managed trade.”

By securing the 18 per cent rate, India has bought its industries the oxygen they need to compete in the world’s largest consumer market.

However, the long-term success will depend on whether Indian manufacturing can scale up fast enough to offset the massive import bill. India is no longer just a “market” for the US; it is becoming a “partner.” But as with any partnership among giants, the terms will always require constant, vigilant calibration. As John F Kennedy has rightly observed, “A treaty is every bit as much a law of the land as an act of Congress. It is a promise made to the world, and it must be kept with the same honor as a promise made to one’s own people.”

(The writer is a former OSD to former Union Civil Aviation Minister)



