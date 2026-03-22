Centre’s deft handling helps India to stand firm while the world trembles

The Strait of Hormuz, which handles 20-30 per cent of global oil transport, has become highly risky due to conflict. Yet, Indian oil and LPG shipments are reaching safely, thanks to Modi’s diplomatic success. Strong relations with leaders of the US, Israel, Iran, and Arab nations have ensured safe passage for Indian vessels

“When the entire world is in turmoil, if one nation remains calm… it means that the reins of that country are in the hands of a composed and resolute leader. Turning crisis into opportunity is the true mark of leadership.”

Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is witnessing such a leadership even as the world is currently standing on a volcano.

The conflict between the United States–Israel and Iran is not confined to only those countries. The tensions spreading across the Gulf region are shaking the backbone of the global economy. Since Gulf nations supply a major portion of the world’s energy needs, the disruption has severely impacted oil supply chains. From the United States to Sri Lanka, economies are facing instability.

However, despite such a grave global situation, India, with a population of 1.4 billion, remains stable and secure. The credit goes to the foresight and decisive governance of the central government led by Modi.

Due to the Gulf conflict, global crude oil prices are soaring. Even in the United States, petrol and diesel prices have risen by over 25 per cent. While the country struggles with fuel issues, Europe’s condition is even worse. After the Russia–Ukraine war, this Gulf crisis has pushed the continent toward recession. Industries are shutting down, while domestic gas supply has become a scarce commodity.

The situation in Indian neighbouring countries is more severe. Public unrest is rising in these nations.

Pakistan is on the brink of bankruptcy, struggling to even fund national celebrations. Long queues are seen at petrol stations, and lack of foreign exchange has prevented oil imports. Sri Lanka is facing extreme economic distress, with food prices skyrocketing. Countries like Nepal are experiencing transport shutdowns due to fuel shortages.

In contrast, India has no such chaos, no long queues at fuel stations, no fights for gas cylinders. Although there were initial concerns when the crisis began, the Centre responded swiftly, ensuring adequate fuel reserves and calming public fears.

Despite international LPG prices crossing $800 per ton, the Indian government has shielded domestic consumers from the burden. With around 320 million gas connections in the country, over 90 per cent of households continue to receive uninterrupted supply. The government has prioritized domestic needs over commercial usage by placing strategic restrictions on commercial consumption.

While our neighbours face skyrocketing cylinder prices, Indian households have not faced major disruptions. However, the Congress party and its allies are accused of politicising the issue during elections, portraying localized disruptions as nationwide shortages. Ground-level observations suggest misuse of subsidised domestic cylinders for commercial purposes, creating artificial demand. The government has taken strict measures against such misuse and is working to restore normal supply.

The Strait of Hormuz, which handles 20-30 per cent of global oil transport, has become highly risky due to conflict. Yet, Indian oil and LPG shipments are reaching safely, thanks to Modi’s diplomatic success. Strong relations with leaders of the US, Israel, Iran, and Arab nations have ensured safe passage for Indian vessels.

As global crude prices move toward $100 per barrel, India is implementing a smart strategy, maintaining ties with Gulf nations while increasing discounted imports from Russia. This has helped keep domestic fuel prices stable. Unlike Pakistan and Sri Lanka, India’s strong economic foundation has prevented supply disruptions.

The government is absorbing the financial burden on public oil companies instead of passing it toconsumers. Through price stabilisation mechanisms, it is protecting citizens from global volatility.

This is in stark contrast to past political practices, and accusations by the Congress of ‘creating artificial crises’ for political gains.

In this critical situation, political parties should act responsibly instead of creating panic. Protests using gas cylinders are attempts to create fear rather than address real issues. In fact, the opposition parties must acknowledge the stable supply in India while neighbouring countries struggle.

During international crises, all political parties should unite for national interest and instil confidence among citizens.

If the conflict intensifies, global supply chains may worsen further, affecting fuel and essential goods. This is a time for unity, not division. Citizens should avoid panic, use resources wisely, and follow government guidelines. Preventing chaos like that prevalent in neighbouring nations requires collective responsibility.

India today is economically and strategically strong. The national leadership has acted as a protective shield against global shocks. The government’s efforts to ensure uninterrupted supply during the Gulf crisis are indeed remarkable. Citizens must not fall for political propaganda.

With its strong leadership, India will overcome this crisis and emerge even stronger, and in the process set an example for the world.

(The writer is a BJP National Council Member)