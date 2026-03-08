Driven by 99-day Praja Palana, TG to take governance to the people

Theaspirations that shaped the formation of Telangana were not merely about the creation of a new state; they were about building a governance model that reflected hopes of its people. The current government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, appears determined to translate those aspirations into practice.

Recognising that political change alone does not guarantee transformation, the Congress government has set its sights on redefining the very character of governance. On that count, the ‘Praja Palana’ initiative seeks to move beyond rhetoric and establish a participatory administrative framework.

With the launch of a structured 99-day action on Friday, the government intends to take governance closer to the people. Designed around the principles of accountability, transparency and public participation, this programme aims to bring administrative processes into direct dialogue with citizens. From preparatory meetings at the district level to village assemblies and statewide reviews, the phased plan signals a conscious effort to institutionalise consultation as part of governance.

The programme will unfold in five stages. The preparatory meetings in erstwhile districts that marked the take-off on March 6, will be followed by gram sabhas (April 2), mandal-level meetings (April 16), constituency-level programmes (May 2) and district-level reviews on May 22. The process will culminate in a comprehensive evaluation during the State Formation Day celebrations on June 2. More than a calendar of events, this structure attempts to create a systematic channel through which public concerns, suggestions and grievances can directly influence policy implementation.

To ensure focus and measurable outcomes, the government has organised the 99-day programme into ten thematic areas covering key sectors of governance. One of the first priorities is administrative efficiency through the clearance of pending files and improvement in public service delivery. By addressing bureaucratic delays, the government hopes to reinforce trust in public institutions. Simultaneously, sanitation and cleanliness drives, right from the villages, are expected to contribute to better public health standards.

Healthcare forms another significant pillar of the initiative. Strengthening rural health centres, organising screening camps and prioritising maternal and child health services indicate an attempt to expand preventive healthcare. The innovative “Arrive Alive” road safety campaign aims to reduce accidents through awareness and enforcement measures.

The programme also seeks to strengthen welfare delivery by directly addressing issues faced by beneficiaries of government schemes. In response to growing concerns about substance abuse among young people, a focused anti-drug and child safety campaign will be conducted across educational institutions and communities. Education and youth empowerment occupy a central place in the plan. The focus of the government is on improving school infrastructure, filling teacher vacancies and expanding digital learning apart from skill development programmes and support for sports.

Agriculture remains a cornerstone of Telangana’s economy. Ensuring timely supply of seeds and fertilisers, reviewing irrigation facilities and strengthening agricultural markets are intended to support farmers and improve farm incomes. In parallel, women’s empowerment initiatives such as Mahalakshmi and Indiramma Mahila Shakti aim to strengthen self-help groups and expand economic opportunities for women.

As part of environmental sustainability, efforts to protect forests, expand tree cover and conserve water resources indicate an understanding that long-term development must be ecologically responsible. The programme also introduces a technology-driven monitoring system. A dedicated mobile application will track progress in real time, enabling administrators and policymakers to assess implementation at every level. Such digital oversight could enhance transparency and ensure that development works move beyond announcements to tangible outcomes.

Perhaps the most significant aspect of the initiative is its emphasis on citizen participation. By encouraging people to actively take part in gram sabhas and other such interactions, the government seeks to transform governance into a collaborative process. When governments are willing to listen and citizens are willing to engage, democratic institutions gain both legitimacy and strength.

The ‘Praja Palana-Pragati Pranalika’ therefore represents more than a 99-day administrative programme. It is an attempt to cultivate a new culture of governance rooted in accountability, responsiveness and inclusive development.

The final review on June 2 will measure the immediate outcomes of the initiative. However, its larger significance lies in the message it conveys-governance must reach the people rather than expect people to navigate distant systems of power.

If implemented effectively, this approach could reaffirm a fundamental democratic principle that the true strength of governance lies in its proximity to the people it serves.