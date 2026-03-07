Ecuador remains the world’s largest exporter of cocaine

After the United States President Donald Trump took office, he declared drug traffickers as ‘terrorists’. Since then, the US has taken aggressive steps to curb the flow of drugs from Latin American countries by conducting about 45 strikes against suspected smuggling vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific Ocean, killing more than 150 people.

Once considered Latin America’s “island of peace,” Ecuador is now among the most violent countries in the world. While the crisis is complex, a surge in transnational drug trafficking has driven the country’s descent into violence and insecurity. Sandwiched between two of the world’s top cocaine-producing countries-Colombia on the north and Peru on the east and south, Ecuador has become a transit hub for drugs bound for the United States and Europe. Organised crime has become deeply entrenched in the country’s political and legal systems, weakening democratic governance and impeding efforts to stem the narcotics trade.

The rise of transnational crime:

President Daniel Noboa Azín’s emergency declaration in 2024 followed a year-long security breakdown and skyrocketing violence that left many Ecuadorians yearning for restoration of stability and the rule of law. Noboa launched a militarized crackdown that undermined human rights protections.

In January 2024, citing “internal armed conflict,” he declared a state of emergency and deployed the military against organized crime groups through the “Fénix” national security plan. While the Constitutional Court repeatedly rejected Noboa’s claim of “internal armed conflict” as a justification for declaring a state of emergency, the president’s militarized security campaign has continued unabated, with tens of thousands of individuals reportedly detained in the first half of 2024 alone.

Last week, on March 2, Noboa held talks in Quito with the US Southern Command chief, Francis Donovan, and Mark Schafer, the head of US Special Operations in Central and South America and the Caribbean. During the meeting, they discussed plans for information sharing and operational coordination at airports and seaports. Noboa, a close ally of Donald Trump, said Washington was among “regional allies” taking part in the operation against drug cartels, which use ports to smuggle cocaine to international markets.

A day later, US and Ecuadorian forces launched joint operations to combat drug trafficking. The Southern Command said in a statement on X that the “decisive action” was aimed at combating illicit drug trafficking. No details of the joint operations were given since it was ‘classified’.

In an announcement Ecuador said Washington had joined a “new phase” in its so-called “war on drugs”. About 70 per cent of the drugs produced by Colombia and Peru, the worlds’ largest and second-largest cocaine producers, respectively, are shipped through Ecuador. The drug trade has unleashed a bloody turf war that has turned one of Latin America’s safest countries into one of its deadliest within a span of a few years. The joint operation appears to be a sequel of Europol’s investigation in dismantling a large-scale international drug trafficking network linked to the Ecuadorian ‘Los Lobos’ cartel.

In January 2025, Europol supported law enforcement authorities from Belgium, Ecuador, and the Netherlands in dismantling a large-scale international drug trafficking network linked to the ‘Los Lobos’ cartel. The investigation, which started in, resulted in the arrest of 16 suspects - including a high-value target (HVT) - and the disruption of a complex money laundering and corruption scheme. Authorities cited four more suspects for questioning at a later stage. More than 100 police officers were involved in the action together with 40 representatives of the judicial authorities.

The joint operation resulted in the seizure of around four tonnes of cocaine made up to the ‘action day’. Further, seizures of 572 kilograms were made in Ecuador; 2.6 tonnes in February 2025 in Vlissingen, the Netherlands; 1.1 tonnes on June 2, 2025, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands and 3.165 tonnes in Belgium. During the operation, 26 houses were searched, 16 persons were arrested, $ 810 000 in cash was seized apart from seizure of vehicles, handguns and rifles.

The investigation was led by Ecuador (Unidad Nacional de Investigación de Sustancias Químicas) and supported by Europol, Belgian and Dutch law enforcement authorities as well as the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (Guayaquil Resident Office, The Hague Country Office, and Bucharest Country Office).

Together, the authorities targeted an Ecuadorian criminal network led by a person considered a HVT and operating out of Guayaquil and Machala. It was responsible for the large-scale trafficking of cocaine to Europe, using fruit-exporting companies as cover for their illicit activities. The drugs were concealed in legitimate export cargo, particularly refrigerated fruit containers, and strategically positioned within other shipments to evade detection.

The investigation revealed that the Ecuadorian network was cooperating with an Albanian drug trafficking organisation, with members travelling to Ecuador to negotiate deals and secure large-scale shipments. Cocaine entered an extensive logistical network upon arrival in Europe, with the shipments rapidly divided, transported inland, and distributed across multiple countries.

Europol played a decisive role in the operation, providing analytical support and facilitating the exchange of intelligence and investigative data. The Agency’s support included coordination of operational meetings as well as deployment of staff to the operation’s command centre in Guayaquil.

A dedicated Operational Task Force (OTF) hosted by Europol fosters multi-agency collaboration and ensures smooth progress across jurisdictions. Its focus lies on disrupting criminal networks involved in cocaine trafficking between Latin America and Europe.

The Global Drug Intelligence Network (GDIN) project, led by Spain’s Guardia Civil with the support of Portugal’s Polícia Judiciária and funded by the European Union, also played a crucial role in the operation. The project aims to reduce illicit drug trafficking towards the EU and dismantle drug trafficking organised crime networks.

Drug traffickers are mass murderers. Should India also equate them with ‘terrorists’?

(The writer is a former member of CBIC and DG, NCB)