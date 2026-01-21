From Vijayawada 1965 to contemporary Bharath-the relevance of Ekatma Manavata

The Bharatiya Jana Sangh National Conference held in Vijayawada in 1965 was not a routine political gathering. It took place at a decisive moment in post-Independence Bharath, when the nation was searching for a coherent developmental direction. The central question before the country was whether Bharath should follow western models of mechanical growth or pursue modernisation while remaining anchored to its civilisational values.

The Jana Sangh articulated a clear alternative: Bharath’s development must be rooted in its own cultural and philosophical foundations. In the broader historical process of the revival of Bharatiya nationalism, the 12th annual national conference of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, held in Vijayawada from January 23 to 25, 1965, stands as an important milestone.

It was at this conference that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya presented the philosophy of ‘Ekatma Manavata (Integral Humanism)’, drawing upon Bharath’s Sanatana intellectual tradition. Rejecting both uncritical western materialism and Marxist ideological frameworks, ‘Integral Humanism’ offered a holistic approach to development that viewed the human being not merely as an economic unit, but as a complete entity encompassing physical, mental, intellectual, social, and spiritual dimensions.

Integral Humanism does not oppose development; rather, it provides direction to it. The philosophy cautions against reducing society to a marketplace or the nation to a mere geographical construct. Instead, it emphasises balanced growth that creates equal opportunities from village to capital, addresses poverty while preserving dignity, and advances economic progress alongside cultural confidence.

The significance of the Vijayawada conference lay in its philosophical clarity. Founded in 1951 under the leadership of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, with ideological inspiration from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Jana Sangh formally adopted Integral Humanism as its guiding principle at this conference under the presidency of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. This marked a transition from political mobilisation to a structured ideological framework for governance and development in Bharath.

Rooted in the civilisational concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Integral Humanism views society as an organic whole, where individual aspirations must harmonise with collective welfare. It integrates material advancement with ethical responsibility and spiritual awareness. This framework also provides guidance for development planning through key principles such as Antyodaya (uplift of the last person), Swadeshi and self-reliance, decentralisation of power, and ethical economics that balance growth with social well-being.

The geopolitical context of the 1960s, particularly the 1962 conflict with China and the 1965 war with Pakistan, further underscored the need for a development model that combined economic strength with cultural self-confidence and national security. Jana Sangh’s approach sought to address these challenges through an integrated vision rather than fragmented policy responses.

Many of the ideas articulated in 1965 have found practical expression in Bharath’s governance in recent years.

Since 2014, national initiatives such as Atmanirbhar Bharath, infrastructure expansion, digital governance, welfare delivery, and enhanced foreign policy engagement reflect elements of the integrated approach envisaged by Integral Humanism. Programmes promoting indigenous manufacturing, decentralised digital platforms, inclusive welfare schemes, environmental sustainability, and strengthened national security align with the philosophy’s emphasis on balanced and people-centric development.

The theme of the 2023 G20 Summit, “One Earth, One Family, One Future”, echoed the civilisational ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, highlighting Bharath’s emphasis on inclusive global engagement grounded in its philosophical traditions.

As part of the 60th anniversary of the historic Vijayawada conference, a seminar is being organised on the same grounds on January 23 and 24 under the leadership of BJP State president P V N Madhav. The conference will deliberate on the contemporary relevance of Ekatma Manavata Darshan, its application to governance, economic decentralisation, sustainable development, national security, and Bharath’s role in the global order.

This forthcoming event is not merely commemorative. It seeks to re-examine a philosophical framework that continues to offer relevance in addressing modern developmental challenges.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s emphasis on viewing development through a holistic lens remains a valuable guide for shaping policies that balance growth with human dignity, cultural continuity, and national purpose in Bharath.

(The writer is the BJP AP State Spokesperson)