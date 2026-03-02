From village roots to the speaker's chair: Remembering Duddilla sripada Rao

As the sun rises on March 2, Telangana remembers one of its most respected sons, Duddilla Sripada Rao, born on this day in 1935 in Dhanwada village of Kataram mandal (now in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district).

A figure who rose from humble rural beginnings to become Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, his life exemplified dedicated public service, impartiality in high office, and deep connection with the people he represented.

His tragic assassination in 1999 by Naxalites shocked the state and left a lasting void, yet his legacy of integrity and grassroots leadership continues to resonate across generations.

Sripada Rao’s early life was shaped by the realities of rural Telangana. Born to Radhakrishnayya and Kamala Bai, he received his primary education in Dhanwada and completed SSC in Manthani. He pursued higher studies in Hyderabad, briefly served as a panchayat inspector in Adilabad, and later obtained his LLB from Nagpur, practicing law before returning home after his father’s death to take up agriculture. This immersion in village life fostered his empathy for farmers and ordinary citizens, qualities that would define his political career.

Encouraged by the locals, who recognised his leadership potential, he entered politics at the grassroots level. He was elected sarpanch twice consecutively, then served as president of the Mahadevpur Samiti and as chairman of the Land Mortgage Bank from Manthani. These positions built his reputation as an accessible and effective leader, who stayed close to his constituents rather than distancing himself after gaining power.

In 1983, amid the formidable rise of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) under N T Rama Rao, Sripada Rao contested and won the Manthani Assembly seat on a Congress ticket, prevailing in a tough contest against a strong opposition.

He went on to represent the constituency for three terms in total, earning widespread respect for his focus on development. His most notable role came when he was unanimously elected Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly (1990–1994), a position he held with notable impartiality and dignity. Peers from across parties acknowledged his ability to conduct proceedings fairly while never losing sight of his rural roots. During his speakership, Manthani saw significant progress in infrastructure, education, agriculture support, and welfare measures, turning a neglected area into one with visible improvements.

Even after electoral defeat in 1994 amid heightened Naxal-police conflicts in the region, Rao did not withdraw from public life. On April 13, 1999, while traveling near Annaram in Mahadevpur mandal, he was ambushed by Naxalites, who took him into the forest and killed him. The incident drew widespread condemnation. It highlighted the tragic cost of public service in conflict-prone areas.

Rao’s commitment lives on through his family, particularly his son Duddilla Sridhar Babu, who entered politics following his father’s death and has carried forward the legacy with remarkable consistency.

He is now serving as a senior Cabinet Minister in the Telangana government, overseeing critical portfolios, including Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs. His sustained focus on regional development and public welfare echoes the values his father instilled.

On Sripada Rao’s 89th birth anniversary, commemorations are set for March 2, at Hyderabad. The event includesa tribute to his enduring values of integrity, service, and community focus.

A special feature will be the presentation of memorial awards to individuals recognized for excellence in their fields. Among them are Dr G Satheesh Reddy, former chairman of DRDO and a key contributor to India’s defence innovations; Dr Shobha Raju celebrated for her contributions as a devotional singer, composer and promoter of Annamayya’s works; Rajanna Venkataraman from Tata Consultancy Services, noted for his role in technology and industry advancement; and Dr Subbarangaiah Kopparapu, Director and Head of Veda IIT for innovations in technical and vocational education.

These recognitions reflect the broad impact Sripada Rao had, inspiring not just politicians but achievers across domains. The Telangana government’s decision in 2024 to observe his birth anniversary officially underscores the cross-party respect he commanded as a son of the soil, who prioritised people over partisanship.

In an age when political discourse can be divisive, Sripada Rao’s example—of rising through local service, upholding fairness in high office, and remaining grounded despite adversity—offers timeless lessons. His story reminds Telangana that true leadership is measured not by power held, but by lives touched and trust earned. As the state reflects on his contributions, his vision of inclusive progress remains a guiding light.