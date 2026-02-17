FSL inferno and the crisis of justice

It’s neither an accident nor an ordinary incident and was probably a well-planned conspiracy. On a quiet Sunday morning in Nampally, Hyderabad, a plume of thick smoke signalled a catastrophe that would soon engulf the state’s legal and political landscape. However, there is no conclusive proof that evidence pertaining to the ‘vote-for-note’ case was destroyed in the Telangana FSL fire. What exists is a political allegation vs official denial.

The fire that ravaged the Telangana State Forensic Science Laboratory (TSFSL) on February 8 was not merely an infrastructural disaster; it was a potential death-knell for justice in thousands of criminal cases. As five critical rooms, including the nerve0centre of the laboratory, the server room, turned to ash, questions began to rise faster than the smoke. Is it a calculated act of sabotage designed to erase the digital footprints of high-profile political crimes?

With the destruction of computers, hard disks, biological samples, and digital archives, the path to conviction for murderers, rapists, and cyber-criminals has become perilously unclear. Simultaneously, the fire has ignited a political firestorm, with the government and the opposition alleging that it was to wipe out evidence in the infamous “vote-for-note” case.

By then, the damage was catastrophic.

Sai Krishna, a Class-IV employee raised an alarm, followed by the FSL inspector. The fire struck the heart of the facility. The first floor, which houses the most sensitive divisions of the forensic infrastructure, was decimated, where the server room, the computer forensic lab, the property room, the case verification chamber, and the analysis chamber are located.

The inventory of destruction is staggering. Early reports indicate that at least 40 computers, numerous laptops, hard disks, pen drives, and high-value furniture were destroyed. However, the most alarming loss is in the server room, which is the digital vault for the entire state’s forensic data. It housed millions of rupees worth of specialised, imported software used for analysing complex crimes. When the Clues Team and police sealed the premises on Sunday morning, they were effectively sealing a crime scene that contained the debris of thousands of other crime scenes.

A ‘clean chit’ to the criminals?

The true gravity of the fire lies not in the burnt furniture, but in the legal vacuum it has created. Forensic evidence is the bedrock of modern criminal justice. In cases of rape (POCSO), murder, and cybercrime, the “chain of custody” and the integrity of raw data are paramount. Defence attorneys often hinge their arguments on mishandling of evidence. Now, the state faces a scenario where the evidence itself no longer exists.

FSL staff and retired officials have expressed grave concerns that the fire has effectively issued a “clean chit” to thousands of criminals, including DNA profiling in rape cases, to voice analysis in phone tapping scandals.

A retired FSL employee noted that the destruction of the case verification and analysis chambers is highly suspicious. These are the checkpoints where raw data is processed into admissible legal evidence. Without the ability to verify the “hash value” (a digital fingerprint) of the evidence against the original seizure, prosecutors will struggle to prove authenticity in court.

The fear is that murderers and rapists, currently under trial, may walk free due to “lack of evidence,” a phrase that now carries a literal, scorched earth meaning.

Political Conspiracy-Vote-for-note and the CM:

While the police investigate the technical cause, the BRS working president has termed the fire a “premeditated conspiracy” centred around the decade-old “vote-for-note” case. It is argued that the fire was not an accident but an “arson of convenience” designed to destroy the digital evidence that could lead to conviction of the accused. The BRS leader alleged that with the case reaching its final stages, the fear of conviction drove the administration to destroy the evidence.

Damage control and swift denials:

Facing intense scrutiny, the state apparatus moved quickly to counter the narrative of conspiracy. Director General of the FSL, Shikha Goel, stated that the material evidence regarding the case (RC No. 11/ACB/CRI/2015) was not in the lab at the time of the fire. She clarified that 16 material objects related to that case had been analysed, and the reports, along with the objects, were returned to the court in March 2021. Therefore, she argued, the theory that the fire was started to destroy this specific evidence is factually incorrect.

Goel also addressed the “Panjagutta phone-tapping” case (Crime No. 243/2024), another sensitive issue involving the previous administration. She assured the public that out of 136 items received for analysis, reports for all but seven had been submitted. The remaining seven items, she claimed, were safe.

However, the Director’s admission regarding the broader impact was stark. She acknowledged that “key evidence in many cases” had been destroyed. While she promised that efforts were underway to retrieve data and that an assessment of the specific cases affected would be made public, the admission confirmed the worst fears of legal experts. What of the thousands of “common” crimes, thefts, assaults and murders whose files were on the servers that melted?

Serious questions:

Despite official denials regarding specific political cases, the incident leaves a trail of unanswered questions that hint at deep systemic rot or criminal negligence.

In the age of cloud computing and off-site backups, it is baffling that a physical fire in one building could wipe out years of data. Did the Telangana FSL not have a remote disaster recovery site? If the “server room” contained the only copies of digital evidence, then this is tantamount to gross incompetence in IT infrastructure planning.

Digital forensics experts warn that once physical storage media (hard disks/SSDs) are exposed to temperatures from a structural fire, the data recovery is near impossible.

Trust of governance:

The FSL fire is a tragedy that transcends destruction of property. It represents burning of the social contract between the state and its citizens. The justice system promises that crime will be punished based on evidence. That evidence is now reduced to ash.

Whether this was an act of political arson to save a Chief Minister, as the opposition claims, or a colossal failure of administration and safety protocols, the result is the same: the guilty have been gifted a loophole, and the victims have been denied closure.

A Zero FIR is insufficient. An internal police probe is insufficient. When the machinery of justice itself is suspected of sabotage, only an independent and transparent judicial inquiry can clear the smoke. Until then, the ashes in Nampally will remain a dark stain on Telangana’s governance, symbolising a day when the system literally burned down.

The people deserve to know: was it the fire that destroyed the evidence, or was the fire the evidence of a much more serious crime?

(The writer is Advisor, School of Law, Mahindra University, Hyderabad)