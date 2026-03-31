Good roads, safer lives: Telangana pushes for infrastructure-driven growth

Telangana is witnessing a renewed push for road infrastructure, with projects worth over ₹13,000 crore currently under execution. They are collectively aimed at strengthening connectivity, enhancing safety and accelerating economic growth across the state.

A road is not merely a stretch of asphalt connecting two places. It is a lifeline that reduces distances, connects opportunities, and lays the foundation for economic transformation. Where there are quality roads, investments follow; when investments come in, industries grow; and where industries thrive, employment expands. This is the cycle of sustainable development.

In rural areas, better roads ensure that farmers can access markets in time, students can pursue education beyond their villages, and patients can reach hospitals during the critical “golden hour.” Improved connectivity also creates employment and boosts self-employment opportunities for youth, leading to inclusive rural economic growth. In urban regions, expanded road networks ease congestion, enhance mobility, and stimulate commercial activity.

Road safety-An urgent priority:

While infrastructure development is crucial, road safety is equally imperative. The rising number of road accidents is a matter of grave concern. In 2025 alone, India recorded approximately 4.5 lakh road accidents, resulting in about 1.6 lakh fatalities. Telangana reported 22,441 accidents with 6,221 deaths—an average of 18 to 20 deaths every day. Alarmingly, nearly 60 per cent of these fatalities were aged between 18 and 40 years. Incidents such as the tragic accident at Chevella–Mirzaguda, where three young members of a single family lost their lives, underline the urgency of addressing this issue.

Recognizing that “money lost can be regained, but a life lost cannot,” the government has prioritized road safety. Initiatives like the “Arrive Alive” programme aim to reduce fatalities and promote responsible road usage.

Expanding Telangana’s road network:

Telangana has a vast road network of 34,062 km under the Roads & Buildings department, including 29,079 km of state highways and 4,983 km of national highways.

Since assuming office in December 2023, our government has undertaken significant development works. Projects worth ₹7,590 crore have been initiated, covering 1,835 km of road expansion, ghat roads, iconic structures, and construction of 76 major bridges. Currently, works valued at ₹13,051 crore are in various stages of execution. Over the past 27 months, 595 km of roads and 51 bridges have been completed under plan funds, while 323 km of roads and 16 bridges have been completed under non-plan funds.

HAM-A transformative approach:

To accelerate road development, the State has adopted the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), a proven framework implemented successfully across India. Under this model, it endeavours to upgrade and maintain 12,000 km of roads.

In Phase I, projects worth ₹13,006 crore covering 6,092 km have been taken up across 34 packages. A key feature of HAM is that contractors are responsible not only for construction but also for maintenance over a 15-year period, ensuring long-term quality and sustainability.

Accelerating NH development:

Since December 2023, Telangana has strengthened coordination with the Central Government, leading to the approval of 29 national highway projects. In just two years, ₹4,575 crore has been spent on national highways under the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), and ₹10,988 crore under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Flagship projects shaping the future:

The Hyderabad Regional Ring Road (RRR) is poised to be a game changer for the state. Land acquisition for the northern section is nearing completion, while the southern section is in the DPR stage.

Other major initiatives include the six-laning of the Hyderabad–Vijayawada NH-65, an elevated corridor on the Srisailam highway, and a greenfield expressway connecting Hyderabad with Amaravati and Bandar port. These projects are expected to significantly boost industrial growth and regional connectivity.

Progress in aviation and rail infra:

The development of Mamnoor airport in Warangal is progressing rapidly, while new airports are being planned in Adilabad and Bhadradri Kothagudem.

In addition, high-speed bullet train corridors connecting Hyderabad with Chennai, Bengaluru, and Pune, along with the Regional Ring Rail project, will position Hyderabad as a major transportation hub in south India.

Strengthening social Infrastructure:

Alongside roads, the government is investing heavily in public infrastructure, including super-speciality hospitals, medical colleges, integrated district office complexes, court buildings, and the new Secretariat. Significant funds have been allocated post-December 2023 to expedite pending works and enhance public services.

A commitment to comprehensive development:

Despite inheriting financial burdens and pending liabilities, the government remains committed to prioritizing infrastructure for public welfare. Roads are not just about connectivity—they are about saving lives and enabling growth.

Our vision is to make Telangana a model state with world-class road infrastructure, ensuring safe travel, robust economic growth, and inclusive development for all.

(The writer is Minister for Roads & Buildings, Cinematography, Government of Telangana)