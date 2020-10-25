Ice Make eyes steady growth in FY21

Ice Make Refrigeration Limited (Ice Make), leading supplier and manufacturer of cooling solutions, which is now traded in the main board of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), is eying steady growth in this Covid-19 disrupted financial year.



"We are confident of neutralising disruptive effects of Covid and focused on at least reaching the top-line of last year, which stood at Rs 136 crore. The company's order book which currently stands at about Rs 37.21 crore is growing at a decent pace post the unlock1," said Chandrakant Patel, CMD, Ice Make Refrigeration Limited.

In the last four months, Ice Make has already picked up around 19.10 per cent sales growth and 22.17 per cent order book growth led by strong pent up demand in multiple product segments including dairy, pharmaceutical and exports. The improvement in export business has been due to our aggressively focused efforts in the last two years, he added.

He further said: "This year, everyone has faced unprecedented situation and Ice Make is not an exception to the business challenges posed by ongoing Covid-19 global pandemic. However, I must reiterate that we are successfully adapting and dealing with it. We are confident that we will overcome from this situation in near term. As things have begun to become normal, we are ready to recapture the lost ground within this financial year itself". Given the realities of the changing global business environment and Indian capital markets, what ICE Make is focused on to achieve is steady growth which is translated into a strong stakeholders value creation in the medium to long term.