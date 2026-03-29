India should strive for better quality of life not population growth

Spearheadedby Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the Government of Andhra Pradesh recently introduced a ‘Population Management Policy’ in the state Assembly. This is the first policy in India that shifts from population control to population preservation.

Naidu clarified that the population growth rate in Andhra Pradesh has dropped significantly, and if this trend continues, by 2047 approximately 23 per cent of its population will be elderly. He warned that a shrinking young workforce will hinder economic growth, and that Andhra Pradesh risks facing demographic challenges, like that seen in Japan and European nations.

The policy includes several incentives: a one-time grant of ₹25,000 upon the birth of a second or third child, monthly financial assistance of ₹1,000 for five years for a third child, and free education up to the age of 18. Proponents believe that this will contribute to long-term population stability and economic growth.

Economic growth and national development:

Equating national development solely with economic growth is a one-dimensional approach. A clear example of this is India itself — the world's fourth-largest economy that ranks a poorly 130th out of 193 countries on the Human Development Index (HDI), which measures the actual living standards of a country's citizens. As the population grows, natural resources diminish.

The critical questions are: Can natural resources keep pace with a growing population? Will the environment and nature be able to sustain this increase? These are dimensions worth serious consideration, since human living standards are entirely dependent on natural resources and environmental health.

As an example: due to shortages of water and fodder for livestock, cattle populations have declined, leading people to consume milk, ghee, and other dairy products manufactured with chemical additives.

A striking example comes from Australia, where the overpopulation of kangaroos led to severe shortages of water and grass. As a result, the Australian government humanely culls kangaroo populations to manage their numbers.

Carrying capacity:

This refers to the maximum number of individuals of a given species that an ecosystem can sustainably support, given its available food, water, shelter, and space. It is a fundamental concept in understanding population dynamics, ecological balance, resource management, and sustainability.

Earth has a carrying capacity for humans as well. Thanks to technology — in agriculture, medicine, housing, and food production — we have expanded our resource base dramatically, enabling a massive population increase. However, no living species can grow indefinitely, because natural resources are finite.

For example, India's Green Revolution boosted food production, but as the population reached 1.472 billion, problems of water scarcity, air pollution, and water contamination have multiplied. If humanity does not voluntarily stabilise its population, it will exceed Earth's carrying capacity — and nature will enforce correction through disasters, global warming, famines, or other crises. That outcome can be catastrophic.

Population incentives and quality of life:

Political analysts point out that while southern states have seen declining populations, northern states continue to grow — which may lead to an increase in parliamentary seats for the north and eventual political dominance over the south. But is it wise to grow the population simply for votes and political power? What becomes of the living standards of the middle class and the poor? Encouraging population growth merely to balance political power is not a sound policy.

Overpopulation intensifies competition for natural resources, enabling businesses and multinational corporations to monopolise them, placing them beyond the reach of ordinary citizens. Rising population fuels real estate demand, driving the conversion of forests, farmland, and lakes into construction sites.

If quality of life is high, people can contribute meaningfully to national and economic development at any age. American chemist John B Goodenough won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry at the age of 97 for developing the lithium-ion battery, while Karl Barry Sharpless, another American chemist, won his first Nobel Prize at 60 and his second at 81.

Today, due to poor living standards in India, even young people are falling ill. Why, then, should we further increase the population and push future generations deeper into this toxic cycle?

Overpopulation benefits businesses and MNCs far more than it benefits ordinary citizens. The people must demand and fight for quality education, quality healthcare, and better living standards. They must think long-term — not be lured by short-term incentives and freebies that ultimately serve only narrow interests. Those who are dazzled by temporary financial incentives will ultimately be the ones who pay the price.

(The Hyderabad-based writer is from the faculty of Chemistry and Environmental Sciences)