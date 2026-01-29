Indulging in destructive acts in the name of ‘Viksit Bharat’

“Viksit Bharat” implies a “Developed India”. It indicates that our country is moving on the path of development. With such catchy slogans, the Narendra Modi-led Union Government is about to complete a decade in power. However, for the BJP government, the meaning of development is entirely different.

While the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, contended that “The true development of a nation is when the life of the poorest improves. The worst form of violence I have seen is poverty. Politics that does not work for the poor is worthless,” the BJP acts in complete contrast to these ideals.

The party’s authoritarian approach has reached such an extent that it cannot tolerate the love and respect the Gandhi family, and the Congress party receive from the people for their lifelong commitment to the poor. To erase them from the public mind, conspiracies have been unleashed.

When the Congress government, guided by Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals, introduced the Employment Guarantee Act to feed the rural poor, the BJP government, with the sole aim of depriving the poor of their livelihoods, has now taken an oath to weaken that law.

Fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi’s dream that “Gram Swaraj is true independence,” the Congress-led UPA government enacted the historic Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in 2005, earning the love and trust of the people by ensuring food and income security for the poor. Unable to accept this, the BJP government has removed Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the 20-year-old scheme and renamed it as “Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin – 2025 (VB-G RAM G).”

Along with changing the name, several amendments were introduced that dilute the very objective of the scheme and strike at the stomachs of the poor.

It must be noted that ever since coming to power, the Narendra Modi government has continuously tried to mislead the people with falsehoods targeting Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, who had sacrificed their positions, and wealth for the nation. Fearing that the “Gandhi” name itself is a threat to their political existence, the BJP vents its hatred whenever possible. As part of this agenda, it has now destroyed the MGNREGA law, thereby cheating the poor.

The employment guarantee law, which became a global model, was introduced in 2005 by the Manmohan Singh government under the guidance of UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. It brought food security and confidence among the poor. Today, however, Modi’s government, through the VB-G RAM G scheme, has created a sense of insecurity among them. While MGNREGA was framed as part of the Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution, the new VB-G RAM G rules violate these fundamental rights.

Under it, the number of working days and the cost-sharing ratios between the central and state governments are deeply concerning. In an agriculture-dependent country like India, the employment guarantee scheme has been a lifeline for farmers, labourers, and the poor, especially during natural calamities and droughts when farm work is unavailable. Under MGNREGA, 100 days of guaranteed work ensured income security during crises. If work was not provided within 15 days of demand, unemployment allowance had to be paid, giving workers the confidence that they would not be abandoned.

Now, while the BJP government claims to have increased workdays from 100 to 125, it has indirectly reduced employment by mandating 60 days of compulsory leave during the agricultural season, effectively cutting the working days.

Under the Congress-introduced MGNREGA, the central government bore 100 per cent of wage costs and 75 per cent of material costs, meaning about 90 per cent of the burden was on the Centre and only 10 per cent on states. This gave states financial flexibility. In contrast, the new VB-G RAM G law imposes a 60:40 cost-sharing ratio, severely weakening the scheme and burdening states. Moreover, states are now forced to bear any additional expenditure beyond the allocated funds, exposing the Centre’s irresponsibility. If work is stopped midway, common people suffer the most.

Earlier, village-level works were identified in Gram Sabhas and implemented by states. Under Section 5(1) of the new law, works will now be decided by central officials sitting in offices, undermining local self-governance.

Due to the discriminatory approach of the central government against the spirit of federalism, non-BJP-ruled states are already facing hardships. From budget allocations to projects and even critical issues like the Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion, the Modi government has severely discriminated against Telangana.

As per data presented in Parliament on December 5, 2025, the Centre owes Rs 9,746.39 crore to states under MGNREGA, including over Rs 750 crore to Telangana. With the new law’s provisions, states are bound to face a financial crisis. Under Section 4(5) of the new law, funds will be allocated not based on workers’ demand but at the Centre’s discretion, causing grave concern among non-NDA states.

While Congress introduced the employment guarantee law to reduce poverty and ensure food for all, the BJP, driven by selfish politics, is increasing poverty and forcing labourers to migrate in search of work. Narendra Modi, who once mocked MGNREGA as a “ditch-digging scheme,” is now taking revenge by dismantling it. After removing Mahatma Gandhi’s name and facing public anger, the BJP has now added the name “Ram” to the new law, using religion for political gains.

The Congress Party, determined to fight until the BJP withdraws this anti-poor law, has launched 45 days of protests across the country. Under the guidance of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, nationwide movements are underway.

In Telangana, under the leadership of Meenakshi Natarajan, A Revanth Reddy, and B Mahesh Kumar Goud, protests are being organised in every village.

All democratic forces must unite and join hands with the Congress Party, which is fighting to force the Modi government to bow down and ensure food and dignity for the poor, against these destructive actions carried out in the name of “Viksit Bharat.”

(The writer is Chairman of Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sanghatan, Telangana)