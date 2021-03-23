Is it time for the rise of more ‘Teen Maar Mallannas’ in TS?

The results of recently concluded graduate MLC elections in Telangana State has witnessed a paradigm shift in the political landscape. Shattered and much divided opposition parties paved way for TRS party and eventually the ruling party won two seats with narrow margin.

The verdict was manufactured with the help of money and with the brazen misuse of state power. Things have deteriorated to the extent that the graduate voters neither know nor care about the person they elect.

Huge cash and liquor seizures during elections show that many graduate electors prefer instant gratification rather than giving the candidates a chance to fulfil their promises. The results also clearly showed that the split among the Telangana protagonists has helped KCR to win the election, with cynical manipulations.

Earlier to contest elections, a candidate needed to unleash war chest of several crores. Reluctant efforts by the Election Commission to prevent the use of money and muscle power in elections have not borne fruit.

Interestingly, the social media has provided a fertile ground for dissenting voices. The social media tools have provided a level playing field for honest and ordinary contestants in the recently held MLC elections.

One among the contestants in the recent graduate MLC elections was Chintapandu Naveen, famously known as "Teen Maar Mallanna" a journalist turned- social media activist emerged victorious in fight against state.

He was seen as crusader against corruption in the Telangana State. In last six years, he was in forefront in unearthing and exposing some of the shocking misdeeds and corrupt practices of the TRS Government.

His YouTube channel "Q news" has millions of followers and over the period it became more prominent than mainstream news channels in Telangana state. The news bulletins on Q news channel espouses anti-establishment views and critically analyses the functioning of Telangana government in a rhetorical manner with local parlance.

The elected representatives and the public offices in Telangana are highly inaccessible for masses. As a result, the Q news office became an alternate grievances centre for the common man to resolve public issues.

Apparently, the mainstream media in Telangana remained lopsided towards public issues, due to State oppression. The news channels are flooded with pro-State news and also they are used for the self-glorification of the ruling party politician.

In retaliation to the corporate friendly media, the independent journalists like Teen Maar Mallanna choose YouTube news channel that gives space to public issues. The viewership of these channels is increasing phenomenally and pragmatically, it is being used as tool for political communication.

In the recently held MLC elections, Teen Maar Mallanna contested against ruling party candidate education baron Palla Rajeshwara Reddy from Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal graduate constituency. It was a close fight between a businessman and an ordinary man.

While winner Palla Rajeshwara Reddy secured 1,61,811 votes, runner- up Teen Maar Mallanna bagged 1,49,005 votes. Being independent candidate with subaltern approach, Teen Maar Mallanna out powered all major opposition parties, including Kodandaram. His promise to live his entire life in self-imposed penury has attracted the young voters. His approach has caught the imagination of the people and it has spread like a wild fire.

As an Independent candidate, Mallanna has ignited hope and rekindled faith among the common man in Telangana. His political ambition was incubated with the help of social media. This verdict clearly shows that a section of voters in the state wants a clean and honest leaders to emerge in politics.

The appeal of Teen Maar Mallana has struck a chord with masses who has envisioned to make the state political system more participatory by holding referendums in the legislative process, and provide people with the ability to "recall" elected representatives if they failed to perform their duties. Finally, Mallanna has succeeded in ushering a new brand of alternate politics in Telangana State.

The electoral success graph of the ruling TRS party is falling gradually, though it has won two seats. The other political parties like BJP failed to attract the young voters. Despite having committed cadre and entrenched network, the BJP party lost its sitting seat to ruling TRS party in Hyderabad-Mahboob Nagar-Ranga Reddy graduate constituency and interestingly BJP candidate from Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal graduate constituency lost his deposit.

The Congress party could not save deposit and stood in fifth position in both seats.

Today, the image of Opposition parties in Telangana State is waning due to political intricacies and internal bickering. They have become a recipe for political instability in the State.

In the present times, the aspirational voter is expecting genuine transparency in governance, openness in the administration and accountability among politicians. All these issues remain alien to the Opposition parties in Telangana, as a result they failed to garner support of common man. In Telangana State, a responsible Opposition is a need of the hour.

The major political parties in opposition, like Congress and MIM had never rallied against the Government on issues like unemployment, rampant corruption and price rise. The enfeebled opposition parties remained mute spectators, while mal governance and policy paralysis were plaguing the state.

The proletariat struggles are missing from action. Eventually, the people are vexed with friendly opposition parties in Telangana and opting for new political forces like Teen Maar Mallanna.

(The author is Doctoral Scholar, Department of Political Science, University of Delhi)