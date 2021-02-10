IS steel plant sale justified?

It is evident that the Central government has already decided to privatise VSP at any cost. As a result, many employees may also lose jobs.

At this juncture, a State-wide agitation is to be considered involving all political parties to dissuade the Union government.

M Devarajulu Naidu, Controller, APSRTC, Chittoor

It is a completely wrong decision to privatise RINL in Visakhapatnam. The plant has been a major source of employment for thousands of families.

If all these revenue generating industries are privatised in the state, then there would be no scope for industrial growth and livelihood security for the people.

YV Ramana Kumar, businessman, Nellore

There will be many disadvan-tages to the state and employees of Vizag steel plant if the plant is handed over to the private parties. There is a scope that steel prices may go up if the plant goes into private hands and the consumers have to shell out high prices.

Employees will have no job security under private managements. We got the Vizag steel plant after a prolonged struggle. I strongly advocate that it should be run by the government only and demand the Union government to drop the proposal.

N Narasimha Murthy, teacher, Vijayawada

It is very sad that instead of expanding and developing the Vizag steel plant, the Central government has proposed the disinvestment. I insist that the plant should not be privatised.

There will no job security to the employees and the costly lands of the steel plant. I demand that the Union government take initiative to develop the plant instead of giving it to the private parties.

D Srinivas, private employee, Vijayawada