Is the opposition aware of the gargantuan stature of Modi?

Resort to frequent upward revision of fuel prices may be an economic imperative for the government given the rising crude oil prices in international market due to ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict but it is sure to add to the woes of common man who is hit hard by pandemic induced income losses and inflation induced soaring expenditures. (Fuel prices hiked again 3rd time this week - THI, 26 March).

What is disconcerting is that the political establishment is not willing to slash the exorbitant tax component levied on fuel to give some sort of relief to the poor and the middle class at a time when billionaires and corporate giants are liberally provided with concessions by the powers that be.

The BJP deserves to be appreciated for its tremendous ability not only to retain its traditional vote bank but also to make fresh additions to it in recently held elections to five State Assemblies through a shrewd political narrative and an emotive electoral campaigning which is deftly tailored to successfully make voters rally behind it by being unmindful of the continuous mismanagement of economy by policy makers. It is more worrying that the opposition is found to be utterly incompetent to check the juggernaut of BJP and its talismanic leader who is always successful in keeping the opposition on a sticky wicket and in a weak position which has the potency to prevent Indian democracy from becoming more vibrant.

However, there is a ray of hope in the form of some strong local leaders such as Arvind Kejriwal, Stalin, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and KCR who have some sort of charisma, gumption and grit to put a check on the spread of BJP in their respective backyards. At a time when these leaders are making a strong bid to build a viable political alternative to BJP, the ineptitude and ego being displayed by some of these leaders in recent times is putting the cart before the horse.

The insensible and unilateral approach of Vijayan vis-a-vis K-Rail Project with utter disregard to large scale protests across Kerala is making him unpopular. The unwarranted focus of AAP on extravaganza and publicity in Punjab is something that would dent its credibility. The political strategy of KCR in resolving the issue of farmer's unrest may not give his party an upper hand over BJP. The mishandling of Birbhum violence in West Bengal by Mamata Banerjee's government may harm her party immensely.

The opposition leaders should keep in mind that slamming Modi day in and day out wouldn't take them nearer to masses. They should present an effective alternative to the policies of Modi government. Their words and deeds should create a sense of trust among people that the opposition is more honest, more sincere and more competent than BJP when it comes to serving the interests of people and nation. That is the only way for paving the way for a regime change in the country.

Narne Raveendra Babu,

Hyderabad