K S Vyas-The lion that roared till the last breath

If you strive to become an officer of the law you must know how to work well with others to uphold respect for people and law, and to have the mental, emotional and physical capacity to serve your people and the country. Having a broad conceptual knowledge of the agency you work for is, of course, important, but a strong, sincere officer should always be aware of the details, such as which person is best at what type of assignments.

As a revered law enforcement IPS officer, the late K S Vyas mastered this skill to build crucial relationships within the agency and the public to enhance the performance of the organisation and build legitimacy.

From childhood he possessed this quality, whether playing cricket, in which he was an all-rounder and commanded his team to victory many a times, or playing marbles with the boys of his colony, pocketing all the marbles and sending the opponent empty-handed or at kite flying where he was always the winner. Everything was strategically planned before presenting material or an assignment to a group or an individual. He was ready with details and a methodically evolved plan that could answer all potential questions.

Vyas believed that demonstrating attention to detail sends a message to the subordinates and those around that their officer is equipped to handle the issues at hand and success is guaranteed. He believed that effective communication is important to be understood. The ability to communicate in a clear, concise and most important confident manner speaking with a citizen, at a public event, they must be able to deliver information clearly, accurately and effectively.

He strongly believed that a police officer’s duty is to protect and serve others. This means they must also have great respect for, and an understanding of, people of different backgrounds, cultures, attitudes, opinions and beliefs. An officer must always be able to work under pressure, maintain composure and possess sound judgement and decision-making skills during times of need.

Vyas felt that an officer must be able to reason, to weigh the consequences, and to consider alternatives before deciding on the most logical course of action. Without sound judgement, rationalisation and composure, situations can escalate and cost lives. Facing any situation in life with courage, for Vyas, from his early teens, was the most important of all virtues because devoid of courage, one cannot practice any other virtue consistently.

One of the painful traumas for any human being is the tragic loss of loved ones. Losing a loved one is never easy and losing a loved one in tragic circumstances can make the grieving process even more difficult.

When he was in his early twenties, Vyas lost his eight-year-old brother Uday Shanker, the youngest of six siblings, the one he loved the most, to brain tumor. That was a day prior to his IFS (Indian Forest Service) exam. Despite being told to stay home by his father, he joined in the last rites, standing next to his beloved father like a rock. The next day he appeared for the exam and succeeded though later he appeared for UPSC exam and opted for the Indian Police Service. Nobody can understand the ways of the Creator. I wish he had continued in forest service, but who can go against destiny? Sometimes you write your own destiny, which was proved in his case.

Policing for him was a childhood dream. Becoming a police officer is a competitive feat. It takes one’s prime time. For a person like him, admired for his courage, commitment, outstanding achievements and with noble qualities practicing the job can be risky at times. Policing for him was not a ‘job’ it was a ‘calling’, it was a way of ‘life’.

A police officer who can evolve and adapt to the ever-changing times is an officer that others want to emulate. Vyas had the ability to evolve and adapt and had a loyal following in the rank and file because of this particular trait. Being resourceful, clever and innovative is particularly important when it comes to solving complex or tedious projects. He could lead his team creatively to accomplish objectives despite potential obstacles.

He always had an observant eye and recognized the follower’s full potential by maximizing their performance skill sets and encouraging them to think outside the box. People need to be praised, appreciated and motivated in public for a job done well so that they continue pursuing outstanding performance and successfully scale goals.

He used to discover the strengths of individuals and helped them utilize those strengths, thus increasing performance and boosting their morale. Putting people first was something that he couldn’t overlook and something that he carried to his grave. He believed that if an officer is a people’s person and remains humble, the officer’s role becomes exponentially simpler.

Humor is perceived and delivered differently by everyone, and Vyas was naturally wittier than others around him from childhood. This social skill worked wonders whenever executed in an appropriate, timely manner. It sparked enthusiasm, delivered an honest message in a good-natured way, boosted productivity, put people at ease, brought teams together and saw the lighter side of a situation. He was not a big man, but he had a big heart that overflowed with love for everyone around him.

With his wit and humor and warm-hearted smile, he could illuminate any room on the darkest of days. A police officer is an ordinary person facing extraordinary circumstances and acting with courage, honour and self-sacrifice. Vyas was recognized for his bravery, professionalism and dedication. He touched the lives of countless individuals and families in ways that cannot be expressed by mere words. He was the hero, of many, who risked his life every day to protect the world around him and make it a better place to live in.

Bravery is not the absence of fear but action in the face of fear. An everyday hero is the one who is placed under extraordinary circumstances and acts with heroic qualities. While lacking the talent of a classical hero, a police officer exhibits courage, sound moral judgement and selflessness in the face of adversity. Often, law officers place themselves in harm’s way to protect our society and, for the most part, these acts go unnoticed and unsung. The outpouring of support and grief from society and its leaders is a great source of comfort to our law enforcement family.

All cops for the selfless acts they are willing to do are de facto heroes, the Knights in shining armour. In valour there is hope for us all. It is the greatest quality of mind next to love. The martyred lion’s roar will continue to echo.

(The writer is the younger sister of K S Vyas)