KCR endorses cooperative federalism with strong states, strong Centre

KCR's welfare architecture reflected a cradle-to-grave approach

Itwas on November 29, 2009, when K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) who was spearheading a peaceful separate Telangana movement for over a decade, launched a fast-unto-death, demanding formation of the State without any further delay. On December 9, responding positively, then Union Home Minister P Chidambaram announced that, ‘The process of forming the state of Telangana will be initiated.’ On October 3, 2013, the Union Cabinet approved the creation of Telangana. The Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on February 18, 2015, exactly, a day after KCR’s 60th birthday, and in the Rajya Sabha on February 20.

Consequent to President’s assent, June 2, 2014, was confirmed as the day of reckoning for formation of Telangana.

Throughout this phase, I publicly articulated my views, participated in television debates, and wrote articles. After TRS secured a majority of seats in the Assembly elections, KCR was sworn in as the State’s first Chief Minister (CM) on June 2, 2014.

On June 19th, I officially joined as the first Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) to the first CM, a role I continued uninterrupted for 114 months until December 3, 2023, marking a record in that position. Before assuming charge as CPRO to the CM, my professional life had already entered a phase that ran parallel to, and often intersected with, history in the making and itself taking a dramatic turn.

In my very first meeting with KCR on June 17, 2014, pending Government Orders, which were in routine process, I had the privilege of learning an early and enduring lessons in how a Chief Minister must articulate the vision of a new State. Telangana, he said, did not merely require administration, but it needed to be ‘reinvented and reoriented.’

That articulation was not rhetorical. Over the next ten years, through continuous review meetings that covered every sector of governance and welfare, I watched this vision translate into practice, exhibiting an unparalleled commitment.

KCR defined, designed, and delivered ‘what the young state needed’ during the ten years of his governance, in two terms. He ensured their execution with consistency and purpose. In this process, I found myself involved, directly or indirectly, actively or passively, at different stages of decision-making. Nevertheless, KCR adopted a ‘Distinctive Leadership Strategy’ when circumstances demanded. On select occasions, he chose to keep decisions confined to himself until the moment to make a public announcement.

From this close association, I learnt how a comprehensive and integrated policy framework must precede governance. KCR insisted that overall development could not be achieved through isolated initiatives. Inclusive growth, as he defined it, was not limited to economic expansion but extended to empowerment across social sections. Industrialization was viewed as the key driver for higher and sustainable growth, while equal emphasis was placed on maintaining ecological balance and environmental protection. Agriculture received focused attention.

Schemes and programs were not merely announced by KCR, but they were meticulously implemented through time-bound action plans aligned with the needs and aspirations of the people. In this sense, his leadership qualities closely matched the attributes described by Jim Collins in his book on leadership, ‘Good to Great’, marked by clarity of purpose, disciplined execution, and long-term institutional thinking. I understood from KCR how crucial the planning stage was, especially in the preparation of budgets, which resulted in a significant increase in the state’s wealth due to fiscal prudence.

Budgets were treated not merely as financial statements but as instruments of communication, a lesson that every CM must learn. His welfare architecture reflected a cradle-to-grave approach, grounded in the principles of equality of opportunity, equitable distribution, and the State’s responsibility towards those unable to access even the minimum conditions for a dignified life. He had done away with obsolete schemes and emphasized the need to replace the mindset of ‘government gives and people take’ with a purposeful approach: how the government could serve people better than before.’

His grasp of irrigation systems and capacity for re-engineering projects was incomparable. The power-point presentation in the State Assembly on March 31, 2016, outlining this vision, stands out in my memory as a landmark moment, with contemporary history unfolding within the framework of independent India.

In administrative and survey settlement related land reforms, KCR reminded one of Salar Jung of the Nizam era and P V Narasimha Rao. His depth of knowledge of concept, evolution, and administrative logic of districts was striking.

What struck me most was the sincerity and complexity with which the whole exercise to assess, survey, verify, correct, and correlate land records across the State was approached. It reflected his comprehensive understanding of land and revenue administration, as well as systems that have evolved over centuries, with the village as the foundational unit.

Arvind Subramanian, the internationally renowned economist and then Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, described Telangana’s land records updating program as the ‘heart of good governance’ and remarked that it merited study as a case at Harvard University.

KCR endorsed the concept of collaborative federalism and a strong centre co-existing with strong States, as articulated by the Punchhi Commission. At the same time, he argued persuasively for further strengthening States through greater devolution of financial resources, reflecting his belief that cooperative federalism must be matched by fiscal empowerment.

The first-ever large-scale sheep distribution scheme launched by him, dressed in a Gongadi, wearing a crimson-red turban, and playing the Oggodolu like a traditional shepherd in a manner that was both symbolic and transformative, was simply great. Over time, it significantly enhanced incomes and social standing, making the Yadava community among the most prosperous pastoral groups in the country. On that day, I could not help but describe him as ‘Good Shepherd.’

The Rythu Bandhu scheme attracted attention far beyond Telangana and received strong endorsement from eminent economists, Arvind Subramanian described it as a social and agricultural policy template, characterizing it as an embryonic Universal Basic Income (UBI), or more precisely, an embryonic Quasi-Universal Basic Income (QUBI). He suggested that it could well represent the future of agricultural policy in India. KCR had the wisdom of economy and was fully conscious of the sectors where benefits from the investments were the highest. He demonstrated a clear understanding of sectors where public investment yielded the highest long-term returns, while remaining equally conscious of the need to allocate resources to meet the basic welfare requirements of the poor and vulnerable. He left no stone unturned in steering the State toward stabilizing and advancing the vision of a ‘Golden Telangana.’

His characteristic combination of conventional and contemporary leadership of the highest order, marked by statesmanship, vision, multifaceted qualities, and deep commitment, along with his decision-making process rooted in consensus, consultation, and rigorous review, together resulted in the conceptualization and implementation of people-oriented, welfare-driven, and development-focused schemes in Telangana.

His review meetings exemplified a rare blend of personal humility and professional expertise: Channeling determination toward building robust systems for long-term continuity; providing clear vision, strategy, and direction; inculcating a culture of discipline across all levels of the bureaucracy-both political and official, to achieve breakthrough results; sharing rich experiences drawn from diverse fields, including discipline, challenges, and successes; and driving participants to deliver outstanding outcomes in both the short and long term.

Disseminating the essence of these deliberations through press releases was the responsibility of the public relations Team, led by me as CPRO to the Chief Minister. I had the opportunity to observe him closely and with admiration, particularly the manner he consistently demonstrated strong guidance and leadership capabilities.

In my close observation, this leadership model merits inclusion as a case study at institutions such as Harvard Business School or any other comparable global institution.