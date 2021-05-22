KCR’s visit to Gandhi Hospital is motivating

It is a good gesture by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to visit Gandhi Hospital in the city for the first time after he became the CM of Telangana; and spend time with patients in various wards. It is not about countering the criticism of the Opposition, but truly a meaningful and practical move in infusing confidence among people of the state who are reeling under the unprecedented pandemic for the past 16 months, and asserting and reassuring the solidarity of the government to the cause. This will also give a tremendous opportunity on part of the Chief Minister to know firsthand about shortcomings in the hospital requirements, and pave the way for constructive interaction with doctors and on the need for improving the infrastructure facilities in the establishment, before complaining fingers are raised in this regard.



The Chief Minister is to be appreciative of doctors and staff for doing a great job in this situation. This will serve as a morale booster for these individuals, who truly deserve this pat on the back, to feel satisfied that their work is appreciated by none other than the CM; and to be motivated and rededicate to the cause of serving the people. Above all, the improved facilities that are proposed in the hospital will help dispel the stigma prevailing on the minds of so many in terms of hygiene and sanitation aspects in Gandhi Hospital, to make the place, more people friendly.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai