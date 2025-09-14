Literary letters of historical significance: From Gurudev to Maharani of Vizianagaram

Historyoften leaves behind timeless imprints in the form of letters, writings and exchanges of ideas. Among them, two remarkable letters stand out—one penned by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in 1914, and the other by Maharani of Vizianagaram, Vidyavathi Devi, in 1915. Both letters highlight not only the literary connections between Bengal and Andhra but also the compassion and human values of the illustrious Pusapati dynasty of Vizianagaram.

Tagore wrote a deeply personal letter from Ramgarh in the Kumaon Hills on May 24, 1914. Addressed to Gurajada Apparao, one of Andhra’s towering literary figures, the letter reflects Tagore’s inner struggle and his search for peace:

"Thank you for your kind letter. I had been forced to go through a very great dissipation of mind for a long time—so I have taken shelter here in the solitude of Himalayas to gather my scattered forces and regain my spiritual equilibrium. You can easily understand that this is most important for me and I cannot set my mind to anything else for some time to come. I am sure you will understand and excuse me if I fail to meet your demand, at least for the present."

These words reveal not only Tagore’s vulnerability but also his respect for Gurajada’s correspondence. The humility with which he seeks pardon for not fulfilling a request illustrates the mutual admiration between two literary stalwarts from different regions of India.

Barely a year later, another significant letter was written—this time by Maharani Vidyavathi Devi to Dr. Col. Illington, Superintendent of King George Hospital, Visakhapatnam. Dated April 7th, 1915, the letter concerns none other than Gurajada Apparao, who was serving as her private secretary and had fallen ill.

The Maharani’s compassionate concern is evident:

"Will you be good enough to attend to my Private Secretary Mr. G.V. Apparao who is now staying at Vizagapatam with P.T. Srinivasa Iyengar. He has been ailing for the past so many months and has just gone to Vizag for a change and better medical treatment. I hope you will give him your very best attention, and inform me of his progress from time to time. Please send your bill to me for payment."

This letter reflects not only the Maharani’s deep care for Gurajada Apparao but also the Pusapati dynasty’s tradition of treating their associates with dignity and responsibility. Her willingness to personally ensure his medical treatment highlights a humane dimension of royal patronage.

Gurudev’s communication with Apparao highlights the cultural bridge between Bengal and Andhra, while Maharani Vidyavathi Devi’s letter underscores the benevolence of the Vizianagaram royal family. They are reflections of empathy, mutual respect, and nurturing of intellectual and human values. Since the early 1900s, the Pusapati dynasty has been a beacon of support for literature, music, science, and education. Their contributions have shaped generations of scholars, artists, and reformers. From supporting stalwarts like Apparao to founding educational institutions and encouraging cultural exchange, the dynasty has left an indelible mark on the intellectual and cultural history of Andhra Pradesh.

As the saying goes, 'The true measure of royalty lies not in grandeur but in the compassion with which it nurtures the society it leads.'

The Pusapati dynasty stands as a shining example of this enduring legacy.

(The writer is OSD to Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Governor of Goa)